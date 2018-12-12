Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens' secondary continues to deal with injuries with another strong passing attack on deck.
Safety Tony Jefferson is still not practicing after suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 25 versus the Oakland Raiders. He's missed the past two games, but is making progress and hasn't been ruled out for a return this week.
"He's close. He tells me he's going to play," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He told me he was going to play last week. He told me he was going to play the week before that, so that's Tony. But I have my fingers crossed."
Harbaugh said the Ravens need to see Jefferson run full speed before he can get back on the field. Chuck Clark has been solid in his absence and broke the Ravens' seven-game interception drought last week.
The Ravens also continue to deal with nagging injuries to cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Tavon Young (groin) and safety Anthony Levine (ankle). All three did not practice Wednesday as they try to rehab as much as possible.
Humphrey only played 44 of the Ravens' 86 defensive snaps in Kansas City on Sunday. Young played 24. Rookie cornerback Anthony Averett picked up the slack with 39 snaps. Jimmy Smith played all but two reps.
The Buccaneers receivers, including Mike Evans (1,207 yards), DeSean Jackson (750), Chris Godwin (650) and Adam Humphries (648), will pose another big challenge this Sunday.
Offensive Line Decision Looming
Left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out all last week, which creates a question as to who the starter will be Sunday.
James Hurst returned from a back injury and six-game absence to start in Kansas City, and Harbaugh said he did "very well" under the circumstances. Hurst had only been lifting weights for a week-and-a-half.
"I know he can play a lot better," Harbaugh said. "That's the good side: He's only going to get better. I know he'll get up to speed quickly because he's back at it now."
No Quarterback Injuries Anymore
Lamar Jackson was a full practice participant after leaving Sunday's game in Kansas City early because of an ankle injury. Harbaugh said Monday that it wouldn’t be an issue in starting against the Bucs.
Quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) was a full practice participant for the second time since Nov. 4 and will back up Jackson.
Outside linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) was also a full participant. Veterans Michael Crabtree, Eric Weddle and Marshal Yanda were given the day off.