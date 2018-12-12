 Skip to main content
Advertising

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Buccaneers

Dec 12, 2018 at 04:53 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

121218_WPWN

The Ravens' secondary continues to deal with injuries with another strong passing attack on deck.

Safety Tony Jefferson is still not practicing after suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 25 versus the Oakland Raiders. He's missed the past two games, but is making progress and hasn't been ruled out for a return this week.

"He's close. He tells me he's going to play," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He told me he was going to play last week. He told me he was going to play the week before that, so that's Tony. But I have my fingers crossed."

Harbaugh said the Ravens need to see Jefferson run full speed before he can get back on the field. Chuck Clark has been solid in his absence and broke the Ravens' seven-game interception drought last week.

The Ravens also continue to deal with nagging injuries to cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Tavon Young (groin) and safety Anthony Levine (ankle). All three did not practice Wednesday as they try to rehab as much as possible.

Humphrey only played 44 of the Ravens' 86 defensive snaps in Kansas City on Sunday. Young played 24. Rookie cornerback Anthony Averett picked up the slack with 39 snaps. Jimmy Smith played all but two reps.

The Buccaneers receivers, including Mike Evans (1,207 yards), DeSean Jackson (750), Chris Godwin (650) and Adam Humphries (648), will pose another big challenge this Sunday.

Offensive Line Decision Looming

Left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out all last week, which creates a question as to who the starter will be Sunday.

James Hurst returned from a back injury and six-game absence to start in Kansas City, and Harbaugh said he did "very well" under the circumstances. Hurst had only been lifting weights for a week-and-a-half.

"I know he can play a lot better," Harbaugh said. "That's the good side: He's only going to get better. I know he'll get up to speed quickly because he's back at it now."

No Quarterback Injuries Anymore

Lamar Jackson was a full practice participant after leaving Sunday's game in Kansas City early because of an ankle injury. Harbaugh said Monday that it wouldn’t be an issue in starting against the Bucs.

Quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) was a full practice participant for the second time since Nov. 4 and will back up Jackson.

Outside linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) was also a full participant. Veterans Michael Crabtree, Eric Weddle and Marshal Yanda were given the day off.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign Receiver/Returner Deonte Harty

Deonte Harty, who hails from Baltimore, is a former All-Pro returner.
news

50 Words or Less: What Happens If the Ravens Don't Draft an Offensive Tackle First

Here's who the Ravens could have available at pick No. 30. Why a trade back makes sense.
news

Get to Know Running Backs in This Year's Draft

A deep pool of running backs gives the Ravens options if they decide to draft one on Day 3.
news

Late for Work: ESPN Analyst Says Ravens Trading Back Might Be in Play

Pro Football Focus names the best Day 2 and Day 3 draft fits for the Ravens. Pundits believe Deonte Harty could give the Ravens a huge return on a modest investment.
news

Rumor Mill: Former Ravens Cornerback Signs With 49ers

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Could an Unexpected Offensive Lineman Be Available at No. 30?

Offensive line continues to be the most popular target for the Ravens with the draft two weeks away.
news

Late for Work: Mel Kiper Jr. Has Ravens Selecting CB Kool-Aid McKinstry in Latest Mock Draft

Are Trenton Simpson and Ben Cleveland primed for breakout seasons? How well the Ravens can rebuild the offensive line is 'burning question' heading into the draft. Brian Baldinger says the Ravens are the ideal fit for OT prospect Amarius Mims. Cornerback prospect linked to the Ravens is named the most underrated player in the draft.
news

Get to Know Cornerbacks in This Year's Draft

The Ravens always eye cornerbacks in the draft, and the talent in this year's class presents intriguing options.
news

Mailbag: Which Prospect Could Fall Into Ravens' Lap?

Could the Ravens take a top wide receiver? Does defense outweigh the offensive ranks?
news

Late for Work: Baltimore Banner Ranks the Ravens' Position Groups From Strongest to Weakest

The Ravens address fifth-year option decisions and possibility of making moves before the draft. Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks name their favorite prospects for the Ravens at No. 30. Pundit says Derrick Henry could be the 'biggest boom or bust free agent signing this offseason.'
news

10 Things We (Maybe) Learned From the Pre-Draft Press Conference

Here's what General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh had to say about this year's draft.
news

Late for Work: Derrick Henry Reiterates That 'Baltimore (Not Dallas) Was Always My No. 1 Option'

Pundit criticizes the Ravens' offseason strategy, but is he off-base? Ravens players who could be impacted the most by the draft. A mock draft based on what teams should do has the Ravens picking a cornerback in the first round. Gus Edwards talks about reuniting with Greg Roman, similarities between the Harbaugh brothers.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising