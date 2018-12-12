Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens' secondary continues to deal with injuries with another strong passing attack on deck.

Safety Tony Jefferson is still not practicing after suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 25 versus the Oakland Raiders. He's missed the past two games, but is making progress and hasn't been ruled out for a return this week.

"He's close. He tells me he's going to play," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He told me he was going to play last week. He told me he was going to play the week before that, so that's Tony. But I have my fingers crossed."

Harbaugh said the Ravens need to see Jefferson run full speed before he can get back on the field. Chuck Clark has been solid in his absence and broke the Ravens' seven-game interception drought last week.

The Ravens also continue to deal with nagging injuries to cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Tavon Young (groin) and safety Anthony Levine (ankle). All three did not practice Wednesday as they try to rehab as much as possible.

Humphrey only played 44 of the Ravens' 86 defensive snaps in Kansas City on Sunday. Young played 24. Rookie cornerback Anthony Averett picked up the slack with 39 snaps. Jimmy Smith played all but two reps.