Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The good news is cornerback Marcus Peters practiced Wednesday for the first time since injuring his calf in Cleveland on Dec. 14.

The not-so-good news is that the Ravens otherwise have a lengthy injury report heading into their win-and-get-in Week 17 game in Cincinnati.

Nine Ravens did not practice Wednesday:

OT Orlando Brown Jr. (not injury related)

DE Calais Campbell (calf/NIR)

CB Marlon Humphrey (knee/shoulder)

RB Mark Ingram II (illness)

P Sam Koch (NIR)

C Patrick Mekari (back)

DE Yannick Ngakoue (thigh)

CB Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder)

WR Willie Snead IV (ankle)

The Ravens came out of Sunday's win over the New York Giants with several players dealing with minor injuries. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said it would be day-to-day and possibly game-time decisions for some of those players.

"Everybody is in kind of a different spot," Harbaugh said. "The same goes for the guys coming back off the injuries; they're all right there. So, it really, truly is just going to be a wait and see kind of a thing with everybody."

Mekari left the game early because of back tightness that Head Coach John Harbaugh said should not keep him out for an "extended period." Veteran Matt Skura stepped back into his former starting spot after Mekari left.

Humphrey left Sunday's game but returned after just five snaps missed. Snead played only 18 snaps and took a hard hit after making a catch. Ngakoue played less than half of the defensive snaps.

Like Peters, Smith hasn't played since the win in Cleveland. But unlike Peters, who was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Smith isn't ready to return to action yet. Anthony Averett has stepped up well filling in for the two veterans.

The Bengals may get back leading wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who missed Sunday's game against the Texans because of a concussion. Boyd was a limited participant Wednesday. Boyd was the receiver who caught the touchdown in 2017 that knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs.