Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Ronnie Stanley Returns, But James Hurst Does Not

Besides Flacco, the Ravens are healthier coming out of the bye. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) returned to practice in a limited capacity, which is huge news for the banged-up offensive line.

Stanley missed the Week 9 Steelers loss, forcing Jermaine Eluemunor into action as the left tackle anchor.

Right tackle James Hurst (back) is still sidelined, however. He has missed three straight games and appears in danger of sitting out another.

As long as Hurst is out, rookie Orlando Brown Jr. will start at right tackle. When Hurst returns, Harbaugh acknowledged that it could lead to changes on the offensive line, such as Hurst moving inside to left guard if the Ravens want to stick with Brown, considering that he's played so well.

"We just have to see how healthy the guys are and how they look in practice," Harbaugh said.

Other Ravens Returning to Action

The bye was also beneficial for second-year outside linebacker Tim Williams, who was limited Wednesday after an ankle injury forced him out of the Steelers game and all practices that week. The Ravens could use his pass rush prowess against the Bengals.

Cornerback Tavon Young, who left the Week 9 game early after his ankle was stepped on, was back at practice at full capacity.

Safety Tony Jefferson (thigh) did not practice Wednesday, however.

Marvin Lewis Doesn't Rule Out A.J. Green

It seems the Ravens aren't the only ones leaving some mystery to who will suit up on Sunday. Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis did not rule out wide receiver A.J. Green (toe).

"Hopefully we get him out there on Sunday," Lewis told Baltimore reporters.