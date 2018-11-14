 Skip to main content
Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 14, 2018 at 04:01 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

111418_WPWN

Joe Flacco Sidelined to Start Week

Quarterback Joe Flacco did not practice Wednesday and did not speak to the media as he was undergoing rehab for his injured hip.

Specifically, it's a right hip injury, according to the team's official practice report.

It's not a huge surprise, as Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Flacco would focus on his rehab throughout the week and could still play even if he doesn't practice.

Harbaugh wasn't getting into questions about who Baltimore could start under center in a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

"Rather than dip my toe in the water and start answering one question and then not answering the next one, I'm just not going to get into it and just leave it alone," Harbaugh said. "I really don't feel like we owe anybody any answers, so just getting ready for the game."

Ronnie Stanley Returns, But James Hurst Does Not

Besides Flacco, the Ravens are healthier coming out of the bye. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) returned to practice in a limited capacity, which is huge news for the banged-up offensive line.

Stanley missed the Week 9 Steelers loss, forcing Jermaine Eluemunor into action as the left tackle anchor.

Right tackle James Hurst (back) is still sidelined, however. He has missed three straight games and appears in danger of sitting out another.

As long as Hurst is out, rookie Orlando Brown Jr. will start at right tackle. When Hurst returns, Harbaugh acknowledged that it could lead to changes on the offensive line, such as Hurst moving inside to left guard if the Ravens want to stick with Brown, considering that he's played so well.

"We just have to see how healthy the guys are and how they look in practice," Harbaugh said.

Other Ravens Returning to Action

The bye was also beneficial for second-year outside linebacker Tim Williams, who was limited Wednesday after an ankle injury forced him out of the Steelers game and all practices that week. The Ravens could use his pass rush prowess against the Bengals.

Cornerback Tavon Young, who left the Week 9 game early after his ankle was stepped on, was back at practice at full capacity.

Safety Tony Jefferson (thigh) did not practice Wednesday, however.

Marvin Lewis Doesn't Rule Out A.J. Green

It seems the Ravens aren't the only ones leaving some mystery to who will suit up on Sunday. Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis did not rule out wide receiver A.J. Green (toe).

"Hopefully we get him out there on Sunday," Lewis told Baltimore reporters.

That would be a surprise considering the latest reports of Green after he suffered toe injury is that he might not be back until December.

Green suffered the injury on Oct. 28. He got more medical evaluations on it during the Bengals' Week 9 bye, then sat out last week's game against the New Orleans Saints. He was seen before the game without a walking boot, however.

Green did not practice Wednesday. He was joined on the sideline by linebacker Preston Brown (knee), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot), wide receiver Josh Malone (hamstring), linebacker Nick Vigil (knee) and defensive tackle Adolphis Washington (knee).

Bengals limited in Wednesday's practice were linebacker Vontaze Burfict (hip), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), guard Alex Richmond (hamstring), linebacker Vincent Rey (groin) and wide receiver John Ross (groin).

That's seven starters who either missed practice or were limited.

