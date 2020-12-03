Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cowboys

Dec 03, 2020
Ryan Mink

Left: CB Jimmy Smith; Right: QB Robert Griffin III

The Ravens didn't practice Thursday, the day following their 19-14 loss in Pittsburgh. However, the team released a practice report estimation and the Ravens had eight players who projected as non-participants and three more as limited.

Those listed as non-participants were safety Chuck Clark (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (knee/ankle), outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (illness), quarterback Robert Griffin III (thigh), cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin), defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle) and cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh).

Griffin said he pulled his hamstring for the first time in his life during the second quarter of Wednesday's game. He still remained in the game at his own urging but was eventually replaced by Trace McSorley. Smith exited the game early and did not return.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said there were no major season-ending injuries, and that he wouldn't have any comments beyond that for now.

The Ravens' other health issues this week remain with COVID-19, as there are still 17 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Baltimore did not remove any players from the list Wednesday.

Running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins were among the first Ravens put on the list, but they have still not been activated.

"As far as the COVID-19 guys coming back, they all have their different days when they're possibly allowed to come back," Harbaugh said. "But those are medical decisions in the end, not coaching decisions. So, when the doctors clear them to practice, that's when we'll have them. So, there's really nothing I can really say about that, either."

