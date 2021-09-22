Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Lions

Injuries continue to be a storyline for the Ravens heading into Week 3, as five players dealing with ailments missed Wednesday's practice.

Two starters on the defensive line did not practice, Brandon Williams (neck) and Derek Wolfe (hip/back). Williams was injured during the second half of Sunday night's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and did not return, while Wolfe has not played this season.

If Williams and Wolfe were to miss Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, it would likely mean a larger role for young defensive tackle Justin Madubuike next to starting defensive end Calais Campbell. Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington Jr. could also see a heavier workload.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) missed practiced again after not playing against the Chiefs. Coming off last year's season-ending ankle injury, Stanley played Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he has not practiced or played since.

DeShon Elliott (concussion) did not practice after being injured in Sunday night's game, and nickel cornerback Tavon Young (knee) did not practice after making a key interception that helped fuel Baltimore's come-from-behind victory. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) is still limited after missing the first two games as well. The Ravens secondary is already shorthanded with Marcus Peters (knee) and Chris Westry (knee) on injured reserve.

Baltimore's leading receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (ankle) was limited Wednesday after posting six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. Brown missed the first two practices of last week and still played.

Two veterans were given a rest day Wednesday – outside linebacker Justin Houston and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who had an outstanding game Sunday playing left tackle in place of Stanley.

Facing a short week after losing Monday night in Green Bay, the Lions are also banged up and had a walkthrough Wednesday. Their practice designations were based on estimations.