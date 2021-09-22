Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Lions

Sep 22, 2021 at 05:33 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092221-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: S DeShon Elliot; Right: DT Brandon Williams

Injuries continue to be a storyline for the Ravens heading into Week 3, as five players dealing with ailments missed Wednesday's practice.

Two starters on the defensive line did not practice, Brandon Williams (neck) and Derek Wolfe (hip/back). Williams was injured during the second half of Sunday night's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and did not return, while Wolfe has not played this season.

If Williams and Wolfe were to miss Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, it would likely mean a larger role for young defensive tackle Justin Madubuike next to starting defensive end Calais Campbell. Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington Jr. could also see a heavier workload.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) missed practiced again after not playing against the Chiefs. Coming off last year's season-ending ankle injury, Stanley played Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he has not practiced or played since.

DeShon Elliott (concussion) did not practice after being injured in Sunday night's game, and nickel cornerback Tavon Young (knee) did not practice after making a key interception that helped fuel Baltimore's come-from-behind victory. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) is still limited after missing the first two games as well. The Ravens secondary is already shorthanded with Marcus Peters (knee) and Chris Westry (knee) on injured reserve.

Baltimore's leading receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (ankle) was limited Wednesday after posting six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. Brown missed the first two practices of last week and still played.

Two veterans were given a rest day Wednesday – outside linebacker Justin Houston and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who had an outstanding game Sunday playing left tackle in place of Stanley.

Facing a short week after losing Monday night in Green Bay, the Lions are also banged up and had a walkthrough Wednesday. Their practice designations were based on estimations.

Starting wide receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion) and starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee) did not practice. Starting defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), starting outside linebacker Romeo Okmara (shoulder), starting wide receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh), starting running back D'Andre Swift (groin) and defensive end Kevin Strong (concussion) were limited.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson: It's Not Like We Won a Championship By Beating Chiefs

Coming off a remarkable win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Jackson has his sights set on the winless Detroit Lions.
news

Latavius Murray Is Bringing a Hammer to Ravens' Rushing Attack

Baltimore still leads the league in rushing through two weeks, and the veteran running back has brought his own dimension.
news

News & Notes: 'We'll See' If Rashod Bateman Returns in Week 4

Justin Madubuike is ready for even more snaps if they come. The Ravens must prepare for another elite tight end. Reducing taunting in the NFL is an effort that John Harbaugh supports.
news

Late for Work 9/22: Marquise Brown Emerges As 'Legitimate No. 1 Target'

The Ravens surge in power rankings. A Chiefs writer said before Sunday's game that the Ravens are no longer a 'dangerous opponent' for Kansas City. Film breakdown of Ravens' defensive strategy vs. Chiefs, which other teams may copy.
news

Odafe Oweh Wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Following a game-winning forced fumble/recovery, the rookie took home a big-time award after just his second NFL game.
news

What Mink Thinks: Ravens Are Never Out of It With John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson

Head Coach John Harbaugh loves an underdog narrative and quarterback Lamar Jackson loves putting the offense on his back.
news

Ravens Sign Two Offensive Tackles to Practice Squad

Offensive tackles David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith have been added to Baltimore's practice squad.
news

Ravens Launch 'The Purple Chair Podcast'

Host Cassie Calvert introduces you to the Ravens organization in a new way, featuring female voices you may not have heard from before.
news

Eisenberg: Beating Chiefs Validates How the Ravens Play

Sunday night's victory against the Chiefs illustrated that, in fact, the Ravens can beat the best teams in the league by being who they are.
news

Late for Work 9/21: Lamar Jackson Has Flipped the Script (At Least for Now)

Lamar Jackson flips the script. Wink Martindale and Greg Roman deserve credit for their game plans against the Chiefs. Odafe Oweh shows why his college stats were misleading.
news

News & Notes: Offensive Line Deserves Props; Will Have Rotation at Left Guard

Brandon Williams' neck strain is believed to be minor. Brandon Stephens stepped in well for DeShon Elliott. Anthony Averett's PBU on Tyreek Hill deserves a second look.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising