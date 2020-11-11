Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Patriots

Running back Mark Ingram II returned to the practice field Wednesday, his first time back since injuring his ankle on Oct. 18.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Ingram, who was a limited practice participant, will be an option to play Sunday in New England.
Ingram is the Ravens' leader at running back, and his return would boost a unit that has fared well even with the veteran on the sideline.
Ingram has rushed for 225 rushing yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry this season. Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins have picked up the slack with him out the past two games.
Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (calf) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Campbell suffered a calf strain in Indianapolis.
Linebacker L.J. Fort, who missed the Colts game as a late injury report addition (finger), was back on the field in a limited capacity.
The Patriots, who played Monday night, had 17 players as limited practice participants Wednesday, including defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), running back Damien Harris (ankle, chest), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle), guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and defensive end John Simon (elbow).