Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Patriots

Nov 11, 2020 at 05:40 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111120-WPWN

Running back Mark Ingram II returned to the practice field Wednesday, his first time back since injuring his ankle on Oct. 18.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Ingram, who was a limited practice participant, will be an option to play Sunday in New England.

Ingram is the Ravens' leader at running back, and his return would boost a unit that has fared well even with the veteran on the sideline.

Ingram has rushed for 225 rushing yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry this season. Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins have picked up the slack with him out the past two games.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (calf) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Campbell suffered a calf strain in Indianapolis.

Linebacker L.J. Fort, who missed the Colts game as a late injury report addition (finger), was back on the field in a limited capacity.

The Patriots, who played Monday night, had 17 players as limited practice participants Wednesday, including defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), running back Damien Harris (ankle, chest), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle), guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and defensive end John Simon (elbow).

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Isn't Worried About His Stats 

Lamar Jackson likes going up-tempo. Tramon Williams has the experience to make a quick transition. Cam Newton had a huge day the last time he faced the Ravens.
news

Lamar Jackson Looked Up to Cam Newton. Now He's Breaking His Records.

The Ravens quarterback said he watched Cam Newton since he was at Auburn. Now Jackson has brought the next version of the dual-threat quarterback to the NFL.
news

Torrey Smith, Calais Campbell Announce Community Projects

Torrey Smith and his wife, Chanel, have begun working to reopen a Baltimore community center. Calais Campbell is assisting households with funds for emergency bills.
news

Mailbag: Which Half Is the Real Ravens Offense?

Do the Ravens have a new personnel grouping for deep shots? Will J.K. Dobbins get more goal-line carries? When will Dez Bryant be incorporated more?
news

Late for Work 11/11: Key Rookie Contributions Continue to Fuel Ravens

Ravens rise in the latest power rankings. Mark Ingram isn't worried about the Ravens in big games. How more cap space opened up.
news

Ravens Activate Marlon Humphrey From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is now in line to play Sunday night against the New England Patriots and the Ravens are no longer in the intensive protocol.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran Cornerback Tramon Williams

Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who has spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, has joined the 53-man roster.
news

Eisenberg: These Ravens Resemble the Franchise's Classics

The 2020 defense is truly a pleasure to watch. Deep. Relentless. Opportunistic. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?
news

Late for Work 11/10: Ravens Prove Dismissal as Super Bowl Contenders Was Premature

Marlon Humphrey and Patrick Queen are among the top candidates for ESPN's midseason awards. Joe Flacco moves past Joe Montana into 20th place for career passing yards. Terrell Bonds stepped up Sunday in Humphrey's absence.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Updates Ravens Injuries

Khalil Dorsey will be the latest cornerback to miss time. Chris Board and Malik Harrison played career-high snaps. Justin Madubuike prevented a big play with an open-field tackle. 
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Continue Narrow Escapes

Browns hope Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb return this week. Joe Burrow has played lights out since losing to Ravens.

Advertising