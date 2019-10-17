Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Seahawks

Oct 16, 2019 at 08:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101619_WPWN

Imagine the Ravens secondary with Jimmy Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Earl Thomas III, and Brandon Carr all available to play.

That may happen at some point this season, with Smith returning to practice Wednesday on a limited basis for the first time since suffering a knee injury in the season-opener. Getting Smith back onto the field was another positive step in his recovery.

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, who was acquired in a Tuesday trade with the Los Angeles Rams, did not arrive in time to practice Wednesday, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said Peters would practice Thursday, with the plan to play him Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, nor did starting inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle), starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and cornerback Maurice Canady (thigh).

Harbaugh is optimistic Stanley will play against the Seattle Seahawks. Stanley suffered his injury Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals but remained in the game.

"Ronnie is going to be good," Harbaugh said. "He did a good job of fighting through it in the game. It was painful. We'll see how it goes, and [we] expect him to be ready to go on Sunday."

Brown is Baltimore's biggest depth threat, but when he sat out Week 6, Baltimore dressed four wide receivers who all contributed. Willie Snead IV had three catches against the Bengals, while Miles Boykin, Seth Roberts and Chris Moore had two apiece.

Onwuasor is the team's leading tackler (30), but he also sat out for the first time this season against Cincinnati. The Ravens started Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort at inside linebacker and used packages featuring five or six defensive backs in passing situations.

Missing practice for non-injury reasons were running back Mark Ingram II, Carr and Thomas.

Seven Seahawks Sit Out Wednesday's Practice

The Seahawks were missing some key players from Wednesday's practice, including starting tight end Will Dissly (achilles), starting left tackle Duane Brown (biceps), starting right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring), starting safety Bradley McDougald (back), starting outside linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and starting defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle). Safety Lano Hill (elbow) also missed practice, while wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Chris Carson missed practice for non-injury reasons.

