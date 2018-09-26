Presented by

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Steelers

Sep 26, 2018 at 01:37 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

092618_WPWN2

Although the Ravens have 12 players on their injury report this week, it was good news for a few of the bigger-name players ahead of Sunday's game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie Hayden Hurst Returns to Practice

First-round rookie tight end Hayden Hurst was on the field and practicing for the first time during the regular season since having surgery on a stress fracture in his foot on Aug. 24. He practiced on a limited basis.

While the Ravens have been thrilled with the production they've gotten out of third-round tight end Mark Andrews (eight catches, 107 yards, one touchdown) so far, Hurst's return will only bolster the unit.

Before his injury, Hurst stood out in Ravens practices and preseason games, developing a quick chemistry with quarterback Joe Flacco and showing that he'll be a chain-moving and big-play force who is also a factor in the blocking game.

C.J. Mosley Is Back on the Field

After bouncing in an out of practice last week, three-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley is back on the field at the start of Steelers Week.

Mosley is the Ravens' most important player dealing with an injury, and his presence Sunday would make a huge difference against Pittsburgh's dangerous run game and tight ends. He was limited on Wednesday.

Mosley surprised many people by practicing on a limited basis last Thursday, just one week after suffering a knee bone bruise. He did not practice on Friday and did not play against the Denver Broncos, although Head Coach John Harbaugh said he was "close."

Asked whether he's motivated any more to return this week because it's Steelers Week, Mosley said, "It's definitely motivation for me, but it's a long season."

"We play them again," he added. "If things don't go the right way, then it is what it is. It's just taking it day-to-day."

Michael Pierce Suits up in Pads

Nose tackle Michael Pierce did not practice at all last week because of a foot injury that held him out of the win over the Broncos, but was back on the field Wednesday on a limited basis.

Even though it appears Le'Veon Bell won't play this week as his holdout continues, the Ravens still need all the help they can get in the trenches to stop James Conner and Pittsburgh's strong rushing attack.

Pierce said there are no hurdles to cross this week with his health.

"It's just pain. We're going to try it out today," he said. "We're in pads, so that will be a good thing to do to get out early in the week and see what I can handle come Sunday."

The same question posed to Mosley was directed to Pierce. Any more desire to play considering it's the Steelers?

"You never want to miss Steelers Week," Pierce said. "Sizz [Terrell Suggs] always says, 'This is a game unlike any other.' Knowing our history, it's where legends are made."

Eight Ravens Did Not Practice

The Ravens have a lengthy list of players who did not practice Wednesday for a variety of reasons.

Those who sat out were wide receiver John Brown (not injury related, NIR), cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring), cornerback Brandon Carr (knee), defensive tackle Willie Henry (abdomen), quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot), linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee) and safety Eric Weddle (NIR).

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Doesn't Practice

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't practice Wednesday for non-injury related reasons, but the headliner of the Steelers' injury report was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster sat out because of a listed abdominal injury. The Steelers' leading receiver in catches and yards did not leave Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early.

Steelers tackle Ramon Foster (NIR) and cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow) also did not practice.

Related Content

news

Ravens Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Wide receiver Dan Chisena and inside linebacker Josh Rosh have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's AFC championship game.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in NFC Championship

The Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship Sunday – who might they see from the NFC if they advance to the Super Bowl?
news

50 Words or Less: Are the Ravens a Team of Destiny?

Every night this week, I've dreamt about the Ravens. There's no way I'm alone.
news

Lamar Jackson Has Learned to Cope With Nerves Prior to Big Games

The Ravens can sense the excitement around town building for Sunday's game. Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz has completed a second interview with the Chargers.
news

Ravens Are Near Full Strength Going Into AFC Championship

The Ravens had perfect practice attendance Friday. Meanwhile, the Chiefs ruled out All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and three others.
news

John Harbaugh: Still Evolving and Still Winning

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been in many big games during his 16-year tenure with the Ravens, because he keeps evolving and keeps winning.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Ravens will host the Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday.
news

Mark Andrews: 'I Can't Tell You How Excited I Am' to Be Back

Ravens TE Mark Andrews talked about his rehab from a major ankle injury and his emotions returning for the AFC Championship game.
news

The Story Behind Mark Andrews' Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

Mark Andrews said his girlfriend's mom had a hyperbaric oxygen chamber lying around the house.
news

Final Picks for Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship

Most pundits are taking the Ravens to topple the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Late for Work: Predictions for Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship

Torrey Smith on Zay Flowers: 'The kid just has it.' Mike Macdonald wins Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year award.
news

Marlon Humphrey: 'Super Excited to Hopefully Get Out There'

Todd Monken talks about the possibility of adding Mark Andrews to the TE mix. Only two head coaching vacancies remain. Jackson and Ravens coaches are finalists for major awards.
Shop Now
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Enter Here
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising