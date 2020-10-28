Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Steelers

Coming off their bye week, the Ravens returned to practice Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's key AFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness) missed practice, as did starting running back Mark Ingram II (ankle). Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III missed practice for non-injury related reasons.
Humphrey is having another outstanding season with 35 tackles and a team-high four forced fumbles, and he is playing superbly in pass coverage whether he lines up outside or in the slot. He made a crucial strip and fumble recovery in overtime last season against the Steelers that led to Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal.
Ingram injured his ankle during Baltimore's last game before the bye against the Philadelphia Eagles. He leads Baltimore's running backs in rushing yards (225), averaging 4.5 yards per carry with two touchdowns. If Ingram is unable to go Sunday, it would mean more touches for Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins.
Safety/linebacker and special teams ace Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) practiced on a limited basis after missing the Eagles' game, while veteran defensive back Jimmy Smith (Achilles) was also limited. Starting right guard Tyre Phillips (hand) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (concussion/neck) were full participants, and newly acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was also on the field for his first practice with Baltimore.
Coming off a physical victory over the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers had lengthy list of players who missed Wednesday's practice, including starting wide receivers Diontae Johnson (toe) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), starting center Maurkice Pouncey (elbow), starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (elbow), tight end Eric Ebron (elbow), nickel back Mike Hilton (shoulder), former Raven and backup nose tackle Chris Wormley (knee) and backup safety Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep).
Missing Pittsburgh's practice for non-injury reasons were guard David DeCastro, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.
Fullback Derek Watt (hamstring), who missed the Tennessee game, was a full participant.