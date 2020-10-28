Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Steelers

Coming off their bye week, the Ravens returned to practice Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's key AFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness) missed practice, as did starting running back Mark Ingram II (ankle). Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III missed practice for non-injury related reasons.

Humphrey is having another outstanding season with 35 tackles and a team-high four forced fumbles, and he is playing superbly in pass coverage whether he lines up outside or in the slot. He made a crucial strip and fumble recovery in overtime last season against the Steelers that led to Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal.

Ingram injured his ankle during Baltimore's last game before the bye against the Philadelphia Eagles. He leads Baltimore's running backs in rushing yards (225), averaging 4.5 yards per carry with two touchdowns. If Ingram is unable to go Sunday, it would mean more touches for Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins.