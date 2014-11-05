Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Titans

Nov 05, 2014 at 09:10 AM
05_WPWN_news.jpg

The Ravens were without a couple of their starting offensive linemen at Wednesday's practice.

Center Jeremy Zuttah (ankle) and guard Marshal Yanda (knee) both sat out. Head Coach John Harbaugh was not asked about either player, and neither is believed to have a serious injury.

Zuttah told The Baltimore Sun that he didn't practice because of his ankle, "but is expected to play Sunday." Zuttah finished Sunday night's game in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens atypically got out of a physical battle with the rival Steelers without any major injuries.

Not surprisingly, wide receiver Michael Campanaro (thigh) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (foot) are both still sitting out of practice. Campanaro injured his hamstring in Cincinnati, which generally needs multiple week to recover. Smith is expected to be out "a few weeks" after also going down against the Bengals.

Baltimore didn't have any other players miss practice time.

The Titans are coming into Sunday's game healthy after their bye, which gives them an advantage.

Reserve tight end Taylor Thompson (knee) has been ruled out, wide receiver Nate Washington (shoulder) was limited and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (knee) was a full participant.

"The facts are when a team is coming off a bye and you're going into a bye, that's a tough one," Harbaugh said on Monday.

"If you look at the metrics, the Vegas people are going to be betting against us on that one. That's a proven loser in Vegas. So, we're going to have to make sure we overcome that."

