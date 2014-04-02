Who's Still Out There: Running Backs





The Ravens have filled most of their key needs this offseason, but one area they still want to address is running back.

Bolstering their backfield has been a priority since the start of the offseason, even before Ray Rice's legal issues that could result in a suspension.

"We felt all along that we had to add to our running back depth, and put some competition in the room," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "That hasn't really changed."

The Ravens reportedly had interest in running back LeGarrette Blount before he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and now they could look to add one of the other ball carriers still on the market.

After the first three weeks of free agency, here's a look at the running backs still out there:

Andre Brown (2013 Team: Giants)Unrestricted; 6th season; 27 years old; 6-foot-0, 227 pounds

2013 stats: 139 carries, 492 yards, 3 touchdowns

After bouncing around between several teams his first few years in the NFL, Brown found a home with the New York Giants the last two seasons. Brown proved to be a valuable player in New York, and ended up starting eight games last season. Brown generated some interest from the Oakland Raiders in free agency, but has not been linked to any other teams.

Michael Bush (Bears)*Unrestricted; 8th season; 29; 6-1, 245

*2013 stats: 63 carries, 197 yards, 3 touchdowns

Bush is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, and he was used sparingly last season for the Bears. Bush is a big back that would bring another style to the Ravens' backfield. At 29 years old, Bush may not be the same player he was earlier in his career, but he could still be an asset in short-yardage situations. Bush has also generated some reported interest from the Patriots.

Brian Leonard (Buccaneers)*Unrestricted; 8th season; 30; 6-1, 225

*2013 stats: 47 carries, 182 carries, 0 touchdowns

Leonard has been a role player throughout his seven years in the NFL, and he would play a complementary role in the backfield. Coming to Baltimore would reunite Leonard with Rice, who was his teammate at Rutgers. Rice and Leonard were a dangerous one-two punch in college, and Rice has even credited Leonard with helping him become a star.

Felix Jones (Steelers)*Unrestricted; 7th season; 26; 5-10, 215

*2013 stats: 48 carries, 184 yards, 0 touchdowns

Jones spent last season as a backup for the Steelers, but he has also been a starter at points during his career. Jones spent his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, but his best season came in 2010 when he rushed for 800 yards and three touchdowns. Jones has plenty of experience in the NFL, but he is also just 26 years old.

Tashard Choice (Colts)*Unrestricted; 6th season; 29 years old; 5-foot-10, 210 pounds

*2013 stats: 46 carries, 170 yards, 0 touchdowns

Choice has been a journeyman running back throughout his career, bouncing around several teams throughout the league. He has played on four teams in the last four seasons, and was most recently with the Indianapolis Colts for three games at the end last season. Choice would likely be a No. 3 back behind Rice and Pierce.

Who else is still out there:

- Bernard Scott (Ravens)

- Willis McGahee (Browns)

- Brandon Jacobs (Giants)