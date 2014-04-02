Who's Still Out There: Running Backs

Apr 02, 2014 at 08:37 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

02_WOT_RBs_news.jpg


The Ravens have filled most of their key needs this offseason, but one area they still want to address is running back.

Bolstering their backfield has been a priority since the start of the offseason, even before Ray Rice's legal issues that could result in a suspension.

"We felt all along that we had to add to our running back depth, and put some competition in the room," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "That hasn't really changed."

The Ravens reportedly had interest in running back LeGarrette Blount before he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and now they could look to add one of the other ball carriers still on the market.

After the first three weeks of free agency, here's a look at the running backs still out there:

Andre Brown (2013 Team: Giants)Unrestricted; 6th season; 27 years old; 6-foot-0, 227 pounds
2013 stats: 139 carries, 492 yards, 3 touchdowns
After bouncing around between several teams his first few years in the NFL, Brown found a home with the New York Giants the last two seasons. Brown proved to be a valuable player in New York, and ended up starting eight games last season. Brown generated some interest from the Oakland Raiders in free agency, but has not been linked to any other teams.

Michael Bush (Bears)*Unrestricted; 8th season; 29; 6-1, 245
*2013 stats: 63 carries, 197 yards, 3 touchdowns
Bush is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, and he was used sparingly last season for the Bears. Bush is a big back that would bring another style to the Ravens' backfield. At 29 years old, Bush may not be the same player he was earlier in his career, but he could still be an asset in short-yardage situations. Bush has also generated some reported interest from the Patriots.

Brian Leonard (Buccaneers)*Unrestricted; 8th season; 30; 6-1, 225
*2013 stats: 47 carries, 182 carries, 0 touchdowns
Leonard has been a role player throughout his seven years in the NFL, and he would play a complementary role in the backfield. Coming to Baltimore would reunite Leonard with Rice, who was his teammate at Rutgers.  Rice and Leonard were a dangerous one-two punch in college, and Rice has even credited Leonard with helping him become a star.

Felix Jones (Steelers)*Unrestricted; 7th season; 26; 5-10, 215
*2013 stats: 48 carries, 184 yards, 0 touchdowns
Jones spent last season as a backup for the Steelers, but he has also been a starter at points during his career. Jones spent his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, but his best season came in 2010 when he rushed for 800 yards and three touchdowns. Jones has plenty of experience in the NFL, but he is also just 26 years old.

Tashard Choice (Colts)*Unrestricted; 6th season; 29 years old; 5-foot-10, 210 pounds
*2013 stats: 46 carries, 170 yards, 0 touchdowns
Choice has been a journeyman running back throughout his career, bouncing around several teams throughout the league. He has played on four teams in the last four seasons, and was most recently with the Indianapolis Colts for three games at the end last season. Choice would likely be a No. 3 back behind Rice and Pierce.

Who else is still out there:

-          Bernard Scott (Ravens)

-          Willis McGahee (Browns)

-          Brandon Jacobs (Giants)

-          Justin Forsett (Jacksonville)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks Both Pick Mauling O-Linemen

Here are the latest mock drafts with the Ravens picking at No. 14 in the first round.
news

Late for Work 1/27: Mike Macdonald Reportedly 'Targeted' for Defensive Coordinator, But Interview Process Isn't Done

The Ravens are among the top candidates to bounce back in 2022. Looking at three players who might be cap casualties. Baltimore's rookie class is ranked 25th. 
news

Mailbag: Early Picks for Ravens' Top Draft Choice

Will the Ravens sign Antonio Brown? Did the lack of sacks factor into Wink Martindale's departure? How do the Ravens get more pressure with their defensive line?
news

Anthony Levine Sr. Is Retiring After a Decade With Ravens

The veteran special teams ace and 'Co-Cap' of the unit went from being a two-year practice squad player with the Packers to a champion and team leader with the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 1/26: Ravens Nearing Contract Extension With John Harbaugh

Shannon Sharpe says Antonio Brown is the 'antithesis' of a Raven. Baltimore reportedly interviewed two candidates for the vacant defensive coordinator job. Bradley Bozeman is No. 31 in ESPN's Top 50 free agents rankings. Pundit says Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations 'could be a roller coaster ride.'
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Should Double Down on Who They Already Are

Get back to having the forceful, difference-making defense Ravens fans expect. And on offense, get them healthy and back on the field. Upgrade the O-line. Start running over people again.
news

Odafe Oweh Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

The Ravens rookie is part of the defensive linemen group, as former Penn State teammate Micah Parsons took home Rookie of the Year.
news

Late for Work 1/25: Reaction to Antonio Brown Saying He Wants to Play With Lamar Jackson

Should the Ravens consider a strategy targeting short-term success? The compensatory pick for Matthew Judon is likely still a fourth-rounder. Brian Billick joins Arizona State's football staff.
news

2021 Awards Keep Rolling in for Three Ravens

Mark Andrews, Justin Tucker, and Devin Duvernay have been named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-NFL Team.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Resents Underdog Label As Bengals Head to AFC Championship

Steelers commence search for a new defensive coordinator. Browns face major decision regarding free agent tight end David Njoku.
news

Derek Wolfe Posts That He Underwent Hip Surgery

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe says he's 'on the mend' following hip surgery.
news

Late for Work 1/24: Looking at Potential Candidates for Defensive Coordinator

The Ravens' overtime proposal is revisited after the ending to the Chiefs-Bills game. What do analytics say about Justin Tucker's value? Wisconsin reportedly targeting Bobby Engram for offensive coordinator.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising