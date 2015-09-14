Who Steps Up With Terrell Suggs Out?

Upshaw dominates the line of scrimmage and is excellent in setting the edge. He's the Ravens' hammer against the run. Since arriving in Baltimore in 2013, Dumveril has mostly been a pass-rush specialist, a transition that helped lead to 17 sacks last season, tied for career-high.

Now both players will likely be starting. Dumervil used to do everything for the Broncos defense, and started all but five games from 2007 to 2012 while in Denver. He's a player that likes to be on the field as much as possible, and he's been working hard at improving in coverage and run stopping.

Upshaw is a player very much in Suggs' mold. He's very intelligent in diagnosing plays and has improved in coverage, something he'll likely be asked to do more of now.

Upshaw will also be tasked with picking up some of Suggs' lost sack production. Suggs notched 12 sacks last season while Upshaw only has three in his four-year career. During the end of last season and in training camp, however, Upshaw showcased more of the pass-rush potential he displayed in college, and the Ravens were already expecting more from him in that area.

"[Defensive Coordinator Dean] Pees and the coaching staff have been trying to look at things that will put me on the field," Upshaw said. "Now with Terrell going down, I've just got to step up my game all around. It's not going to be easy to try and replace what Terrell brings to the team, but we've got to step up."

There are other candidates outside of just the starters, as everyone on the defense will have to help make up for the loss.

Albert McClellan was the player who stepped in for Suggs when he was out with his Achilles tear in 2012. McClellan started 11 games that season and made a career-high 49 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. McClellan made 14 tackles last year as one of the team's top special teams players.

McClellan already looked like he was going to play a bigger role on defense this season. He made the transition back to outside linebacker and even came up with a sack on Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning despite playing just eight snaps.

Then there's fourth-round rookie outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who the Ravens drafted to help offset the loss of McPhee. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Smith has all the tools to be a very strong pass rusher, but he's still adjusting to the NFL and to being a stand-up outside linebacker. He played with his hand in the dirt at Kentucky.