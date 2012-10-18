Who Will Take Over Ray Lewis' Leadership Role?

Oct 18, 2012 at 08:32 AM
18_LeadershipRole_news.jpg


Not having Ray Lewis is more than just subtracting loads of tackles.

It's perhaps even more about losing the team's emotional leader.

While Lewis is sidelined with torn triceps, who will be Baltimore's emotional catalyst? Who will give the emotional pregame speeches? Who will fill his role?

"Nobody," safety Bernard Pollard bluntly said. "You get people trying to do that, you're doing too much."

Head Coach John Harbaugh called Lewis "probably the greatest leader in sports." Lewis' motivational speeches are the focal point of countless TV commercials and YouTube videos.

After 17 years in the league, fans and his teammates still marvel at Lewis' passion. Opposing teams still stop to watch his pregame dance.

Harbaugh pointed to several other leaders in Baltimore's locker room.

He named safety Ed Reed, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, quarterback Joe Flacco, running back Ray Rice and fullback Vonta Leach, and added that "you replace [Lewis's leadership] with 53 guys."

But no player (either in Baltimore or perhaps around the NFL) does it the same way Lewis does.

Even Suggs, who returned to the practice field this week and is known for being vocal and playing with passion, can't fully fill that role. McPhee said gaining Suggs doesn't automatically offset the loss of Lewis.

"There ain't no other Ray," defensive end Pernell McPhee said. "Nobody can be that guy, that motivator who goes out with a lot of passion. Taking nothing from [Suggs], but Ray Lewis is Ray Lewis."

There are other ways to lead, however.

Different players around the locker room said different guys would step up to help fill the void in their own way. Cornerback Jimmy Smith nominated veteran safety Ed Reed.

"We all know on this team that it's kind of a rank in the leaders. Not kind of, it is a rank," Smith said. "You've got our General [Lewis], and then you've got the next guy in line, and that's Ed Reed. … So there's going to be a little bit of a drop, but not much."

Linebacker Albert McClellan pointed to Jameel McClain, who is expected to take over Lewis' MIKE linebacker spot, and assume the defensive calls. McClain is a fast-talking, passionate player as well.

Rice (Little Ray) has been learning from Lewis (Big Ray) for the past four years as the two have shared many conversations at their neighboring lockers.

Ngata and Flacco are both more quiet leaders by example. Flacco has particularly assumed that role on the young offense, with teammates viewing him as the franchise player.

After undergoing surgery Wednesday, Lewis could also come back to the training facility and help motivate the team throughout the season.

As the NFL Films "A Football Life" documentary showed, Lewis returned to Miami last year when he was dealing with his toe injury that held him out for four games.

But he was with the team on game days, on the sideline barking out orders and in the middle of the pregame huddle. His teammates are expecting to see him back in Baltimore in some way.

"I know he's still going to be around and in our ear," said linebacker Dannell Ellerbe, who is now expected to move into a starting linebacker position. "He just won't disappear. It would be too hard for him because it wasn't in his mind that he was going to leave right now."

Pollard and McPhee echoed the same sentiment, feeling Lewis will still be around to pump up the team on Sundays.

"Ray is still with us," Harbaugh said. "He will still be around. He'll still be a part of what we're doing. That is something that we will be fine with."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

The Dolphins' slide could continue. Hope the Lions stay hot. The Bucs could put the Ravens ahead.

news

What the Browns Said After Beating Ravens

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns talk about their big Week 15 win over Baltimore.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Loss in Cleveland

The Ravens ran the ball well but didn't do much else well offensively. Fourth down makes the difference. Even Justin Tucker had a rare bad night.

news

Anthony Brown Elevated From Practice Squad for Cleveland

Anthony Brown will back up Tyler Huntley as the Ravens take on the Browns.

news

Ravens Offensive Lineman Has Gone From Underdog to Powers-house

Ben Powers is the top-graded pass-blocking guard in the NFL and a key piece of the Ravens' rushing battering ram.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Tyler Huntley Cleared, Lamar Jackson Ruled Out

Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses practiced throughout the week and fully on Thursday.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Hope to Keep Turning Fortunes With This Combo

The Ravens are wearing their white jerseys and black pants for Saturday's game against the Browns.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Returns to Full Practice

Lamar Jackson doesn't practice again. No other Ravens other than veterans who typically get rest days are missing.

news

Mailbag: What Are the Chances of a Roquan Smith Extension?

Could Lamar Jackson come back if Tyler Huntley isn't cleared to play? When will David Ojabo make his debut? How good has Ben Powers been?

news

Calais Campbell Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell blocked a 40-yard field goal, the ninth field-goal block of his career.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Is Determined to Take Off From Here

Ravens defense wants to give Deshaun Watson an AFC North welcome. Patrick Queen took note of the haters. John Harbaugh offers tribute after Mike Leach's passing.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 14 vs. Steelers

A look at the Ravens' run game, Baltimore's three turnovers, and other critical plays in the Ravens' 16-14 win in Pittsburgh.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising