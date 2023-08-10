News & Notes: Who's Playing (and Not) in Ravens' Preseason Opener

Jackson is Getting Less 'Bored' With Checkdowns

Jackson is a playmaker – plain and simple.

However, in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's new offense, he wants Jackson to get the ball out of his hands and to the team's abundance of playmakers. Sometimes that means taking a shorter throw instead of trying to extend plays to find someone downfield.

One thing that's stood out about Monken's offense in training camp is an increase in throws to running backs and shorter passes to wide receivers that allow them to get yards after catch.

Asked how he's seen Jackson get more comfortable in Monken's system, Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin said, "anticipation of coverage, blitzes, his understanding of the concepts and playing within our system and not getting bored with being disciplined."

"Sometimes, it can be [a] bore to check it down to the back, but that's better than throwing a pick," Martin said. "We saw that last Saturday [when] we had nine of them [interceptions], but since then, we've only had one. And that just speaks to those guys making corrections and knowing, 'I kind of got out of the system a little bit. Let's get back within a system. Sometimes my competitive nature can take over, but this is not the time.' And that's where I've seen him grow. He's very competitive – very competitive – and he's so skilled, and sometimes, he can make those plays, but within the confines of what we're trying to do, situationally, and what we're asking of that play."

In other quarterback news, Martin said the Ravens worked with Tyler Huntley to improve his throwing mechanics, specifically with his base. They shortened his stride to narrow his base and quicken his release, with the aim of also improving his velocity and accuracy to all parts of the field.