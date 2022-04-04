Why It Could Be a Defensive-Heavy Draft for the Ravens

Part of the fun of the pre-draft process is pouring over the top analysts' mock drafts, trying to get a general feel for who the first-round picks will be and in what range. The consensus is that it's not a particularly strong quarterback class and that defensive players will dominate the top 15 picks. There could be three or four offensive tackles taken, but the quarterbacks and wide receivers will be sparse. When Baltimore is on the clock, its top choices will probably be skewed more toward defensive players just based on how the board is stacked.