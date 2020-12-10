Why Bradley Bozeman Is Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Bozeman has also been active in combatting food insecurity in the Baltimore community. Beginning in September, the Bozemans started a meal distribution at Mount Pleasant Ministries in Baltimore. Every other week, their efforts deliver 21,000 meals to over 300 families. Additionally, they created a special Halloween distribution that allowed children to dress up in costumes and safely "trick-or-treat." For Thanksgiving, they hosted a drive-thru food distribution of turkeys and traditional sides in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium for over 500 families.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will receive a $250,000 donation to their charity of choice. All other 31 nominees also receive up to $50,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's 6th Annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name (#WPMOYChallengeBozeman). The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 10 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, courtesy of Nationwide.

New this year, fans can win NFL Shop gift cards and additional money for their favorite nominee's charity. Each Monday during the #WPMOYChallenge, Nationwide will ask fans to respond on Twitter with their favorite nominee, and one randomly selected fan will win a $100 NFL Shop gift card and $2,500 for their favorite nominee's charity.