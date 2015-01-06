Why Joe Flacco Is So Good In The Playoffs

"It's no different," Flacco said. "It's going out there and playing a football game. I'm doing the best I can to put everybody in a position to do good things, put the ball in their hands and let them take over. I think we've just come together and played well as a unit."

That's about as good an explanation as one is going to get from Flacco. He points right back at the team around him.

"I think we're a good team," he added. "So put us in enough situations and put us in tough situations and we're going to react well to them."

Flacco's teammates point back at him.

Cornerback Lardarius Webb was asked how the Ravens have posted the most road playoff wins (10) since the 1970 merger.

"It seems to always gel around December," Webb said. "I'm always bringing up Joe Flacco, but he's very important to our team. The way he comes out and he performs, the way he carries the week, the way he's prepared. We look up to him, we see him. When he plays that well, we expect to win. We feel comfortable going on the road when we're going on the road with Joe Flacco."

Wide receiver Torrey Smith said "big-time players show up when you need them most, and that's how he's been."

Part of the reason why Flacco does have so many road playoff wins – a stat he'd like to add to this Saturday in Foxborough – is because he's played in so many road playoff games. Flacco has started 14 playoff games with only two at home.

Flacco said his mentality when he goes on the road for a playoff game is the same as it would be at M&T Bank Stadium. He's able to keep it simple.