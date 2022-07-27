Mailbag: Why Are Ravens Moving to Afternoon Training Camp Practices?

Jul 27, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
by Ryan Mink & Garrett Downing
072722-Mailbag
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) FB/DL Patrick Ricard & CB Kevon Seymour

Mink: The decision to move practice to the afternoon is based on the Ravens' data and research. One of Head Coach John Harbaugh's best attributes is that he's always looking for ways to improve how the team operates and prepares, and he's not beholden to conventional thought just because that's the way it's always been done. The Ravens have put a lot of analysis into this.

The general strategy is that practicing in the afternoon gives players' bodies a chance to "warm up" before practice. Getting on the field first thing in the morning can be a shock to the system. Much of Baltimore's strategy, even in the way it organizes practices now, is about easing into the action.

Yes, it will be hotter in the afternoon, but you can expect the Ravens to take more cool-down breaks on the hottest days of camp. They will be mindful to monitor players' bodies and how they are holding up, physically, over the course of practice. Baltimore will also be doing more drills on air as opposed to against another player, at least in the early days/weeks of camp.

Keep in mind, none of this guarantees the Ravens won't have injuries. Injuries happen. They're just part of the sport and luck plays a big role. But Harbaugh and his staff, including medical/nutrition and Football Performance Coach Sam Rosengarten, have done their due diligence trying to minimize injury risk as much as possible.

Downing: It's unusual with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement to have rookies holding out during camp. David Ojabo is the lone unsigned draft pick from this year's rookie class. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the holdup on the deal is that "the two sides have been unable to agree on Ojabo's third-year guarantee percentage." This seems like a fairly small detail of a rookie contract, so it would be surprising to see this holdout linger for too long. A few second-round picks around the league took longer to sign their rookie contracts as they negotiated for more guaranteed money, and it sounds like that's part of the deal with Ojabo.

It's also worth noting with Ojabo that he isn't missing any practice time with this holdout because he's still recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in March during a pre-draft workout. The Ravens hope to get him on the field this season, but the Ravens already knew he wouldn't be ready to start the season. Ojabo is missing meetings and rehab time at the facility, but he's still a bit away from getting on the practice field. Ojabo's absence isn't too big of a concern at this point, and Schefter reported that "it shouldn't be hard to get a deal done."

Downing: I agree with the notion that Oweh will lead the team in sacks this year, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him hit double digits this season. I expect the veteran Justin Houston to come in second in the sack race. The veteran put up 4.5 sacks last year, but that number should increase this season. Houston had a handful of sacks slip out of his fingers last year on plays his typically makes, and he can turn those quarterback hits into sacks this season. The Ravens will also rely on Houston in a big way early in the season. Ojabo won't be ready at the start and Tyus Bowser is also recovering from a torn Achilles, so Houston may see a heavier workload early in the year.

Bowser is still a candidate to put up strong sack numbers this year. He's progressed well throughout his rehab and had the most sacks (7) last season. Don't rule him out from being a major factor in this competition. A couple other players who could put themselves in that conversation are Calais Campbell or Patrick Queen.

Mink: Feisty. Lamar Jackson is definitely feisty (just ask Bernard Pollard). The wide receivers are feisty about people doubting them. Injured players are feisty about getting back on the field. The team in general is feisty about how last year ended, falling from the No. 1 seed in the AFC to out of the playoffs. This team just seems to have a chip on its shoulder entering training camp. "We have a lot of goals and aspirations. For us, it's being the most disciplined team, focusing on the details during this time, and being a hungry team – which we will be," Mark Andrews said as camp kicked off.

Related Content

news

Art Modell One of 12 Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Art Modell was a finalist in 2020 for part of the special 15-member centennial class.

news

Ravens Begin Camp With Jaylon Ferguson in Their Thoughts

Starting training camp without Jaylon Ferguson is another reminder of a tragic loss.

news

Ravens Sign Wide Receiver, Place Ben Cleveland on NFI List

Baltimore has signed free agent wide receiver Bailey Gaither while placing guard Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury list.

news

Late for Work 7/27: Lamar Jackson Is the 'Most Disrespected Great Player Ever'

Mike Macdonald 'could make a superstar leap.' Julio Jones is reportedly signing with the Buccaneers.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards' Status Is Questionable for Week 1

Charlie Kolar has a sports hernia that may require surgery. Michael Pierce has reported for training camp after missing mandatory minicamp. Second-round pick David Ojabo remains unsigned and hasn't reported for camp.

news

Ravens Sign Running Back Corey Clement

With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the PUP list, the Ravens added another running back for training camp.

news

Top Storylines at Ravens Training Camp

As the Ravens open training camp with optimism and a deep roster, there are key storylines to watch.

news

Late for Work 7/26: LeBron James Protests After D-Coordinator Says 'Lamar Jackson Isn't a Tier 1 Quarterback Even If He Wins MVP 12 Times'

Starting left guard is the top position competition. The Ravens reportedly agree to terms with running back Corey Clement.

news

Takeaways From Ravens' 'Madden 23' Ratings

Lamar Jackson is rated No. 8 among quarterbacks and his overall grade slipped below 90.

news

Around the AFC North: Key Questions As Training Camps Begin

Who will win Steelers quarterback competition? How will the Browns divide quarterback reps with decision on Deshaun Watson looming? How quickly will Bengals revamped offensive line gel?

news

Rod Woodson Joins Ravens Gameday Radio Team

Rod Woodson joins 'Voice of the Ravens' Gerry Sandusky on the radio for all games during the 2022 season.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising