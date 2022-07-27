Mailbag: Why Are Ravens Moving to Afternoon Training Camp Practices?

Mink: The decision to move practice to the afternoon is based on the Ravens' data and research. One of Head Coach John Harbaugh's best attributes is that he's always looking for ways to improve how the team operates and prepares, and he's not beholden to conventional thought just because that's the way it's always been done. The Ravens have put a lot of analysis into this.

The general strategy is that practicing in the afternoon gives players' bodies a chance to "warm up" before practice. Getting on the field first thing in the morning can be a shock to the system. Much of Baltimore's strategy, even in the way it organizes practices now, is about easing into the action.

Yes, it will be hotter in the afternoon, but you can expect the Ravens to take more cool-down breaks on the hottest days of camp. They will be mindful to monitor players' bodies and how they are holding up, physically, over the course of practice. Baltimore will also be doing more drills on air as opposed to against another player, at least in the early days/weeks of camp.