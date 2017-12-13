Why Running Back Alex Collins Wears a Super Dark Facemask Visor

The Ravens signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 5, and he was brought up to the active roster two weeks later. Baltimore first promoted Jeremy Langford, but cut him two days later after Collins stood out in practice.

By Week 8, Collins had the starting role, and he delivered with the first 100-yard game (113) of his career in a 40-0 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

It's no coincidence that since that game, the Ravens have averaged the second-most points scored per game in the NFL (31.3), only trailing the Philadelphia Eagles. For an offense that struggled for so much of the year, Collins gave it a spark and the passing game is now following.

"Alex has been kind of electric," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's been a difference-maker for us."

"A lot of teams find runners in a lot of places and we obviously got fortunate with Alex," quarterback Joe Flacco added. "The speed that he's brought to our football team and our running game right now has definitely been huge."

Despite his late start, Collins is ninth in the league in rushing yards (825) and tied for third among running backs in yards per carry (5.1).

He's also grown as a pass-catching weapon as well. His 37-yard catch and run in Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football, in which he split a pair of Steelers defenders was "Good Morning Football's" Angry Run of the Week.

Despite his chill temperament, there's definitely a beast behind that menacing facemask. Who cares if it's only to prevent headaches?