Why the Ravens Drafted Prospects from Big-Time Programs

Patrick Queen is the first LSU player drafted by the Ravens, yet he is part of a common theme in this year's class.

Queen hails from the SEC, one of the "Power Five" conferences that nearly made a clean sweep of Baltimore's draft this year. Nine of 10 players drafted by the Ravens were either from the Big Ten, the SEC or the Big 12. The exception was sixth-round wide receiver James Proche, who played for SMU in the American Athletic Conference.

Baltimore's preference for players from power conferences was more predictable this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of most pro days and all pre-draft visits to team facilities. There is no sure-fire way to predict which players will pan out, however picking players from top programs is usually a safer bet. Why not rely on players who performed in the top conferences, playing in many of college football's biggest games?

"I think one of the themes this year with us is, we took some guys from really awesome, successful programs – guys who played in huge games, playoff-type atmospheres in college," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "Guys like [J.K.] Dobbins and Malik [Harrison], guys like Patrick [Queen]. [They] are going to be able to come in and, I think, really kind of get acclimated quickly. With Harrison specifically, he's a guy that really looks like an NFL linebacker."

The Ravens loved the way Queen rose to the occasion in LSU's two college football playoff victories that clinched the national title for the Tigers. He had eight tackles against both Oklahoma and Clemson and he had six tackles and a sack in the SEC championship game against Georgia.

Playing in the NFL is an even higher level of football, but Queen believes his SEC experience will better prepare him for it. Fourteen players from LSU were chosen in this year's draft, including five first-rounders. At least one LSU linebacker has been drafted for eight consecutive years. Last year it was Devin White, who went fifth overall and had a standout year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.