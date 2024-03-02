Five Wide Receiver Prospects to Know

Troy Franklin, Oregon

What's to like: Franklin is a true big-play threat who had 15 catches last season that went for 30 yards or more. He has size (6-foot-3, 187 pounds), but combines that with blazing speed. He's expected to run one of the fastest 40's at the Combine, and if he does, it will only enhance his draft stock.

What they're saying: "The Ducks' No. 1 receiver could vault into Day 1 consideration after scouts closely examine his game. Franklin's speed, explosiveness and big-play potential will intrigue teams looking to add a vertical threat. Franklin's 23 touchdowns and yards-per-catch mark (16) in that span speak to his dominance on the perimeter -- and, moreover, suggest his speed could create problems for opponents that allow free access on the outside. As a long strider with "go get it" acceleration, the Oregon standout has the potential to run down deep balls and run away from defenders at the next level. Considering how explosive plays routinely lead to points, Franklin's big-play potential could send his stock soaring by the end of the pre-draft process." – Bucky Brooks, NFL Network