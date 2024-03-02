Five Wide Receiver Prospects to Know

The Ravens have drafted seven wide receivers since Eric DeCosta became general manager in 2019, including last year's top target Zay Flowers. Here are five wide receivers at this week's NFL Scouting Combine who might fit what the Ravens are looking for:
Keon Coleman, Florida State
2023 stats: 12 games, 50 catches, 658 yards, 11 touchdowns
What's to like: At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Coleman could be a big-bodied target for Lamar Jackson to move the chains and make contested catches. Coleman was one of the best red zone targets in college football. While he's not expected to be among the fastest wideouts in Indianapolis, he has intriguing size and hands and could solidify his stock with a strong workout.
What they're saying: "A big, physical wideout with average play speed, Coleman has the versatility to play inside and outside. He is a smooth and fluid route runner with some nuance to his game. He understands how to use his body to keep defenders on his back and attack the ball in front of his frame. After the catch, he is competitive to fight for extra yards and will occasionally hurdle defenders. He's an excellent athlete. Overall, Coleman lacks ideal speed to separate, but he makes a lot of big plays in crowded environments and should be a red-zone menace at the next level." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network.
Troy Franklin, Oregon
2023 stats: 13 games, 81 catches, 1,383 yards, 14 touchdowns
What's to like: Franklin is a true big-play threat who had 15 catches last season that went for 30 yards or more. He has size (6-foot-3, 187 pounds), but combines that with blazing speed. He's expected to run one of the fastest 40's at the Combine, and if he does, it will only enhance his draft stock.
What they're saying: "The Ducks' No. 1 receiver could vault into Day 1 consideration after scouts closely examine his game. Franklin's speed, explosiveness and big-play potential will intrigue teams looking to add a vertical threat. Franklin's 23 touchdowns and yards-per-catch mark (16) in that span speak to his dominance on the perimeter -- and, moreover, suggest his speed could create problems for opponents that allow free access on the outside. As a long strider with "go get it" acceleration, the Oregon standout has the potential to run down deep balls and run away from defenders at the next level. Considering how explosive plays routinely lead to points, Franklin's big-play potential could send his stock soaring by the end of the pre-draft process." – Bucky Brooks, NFL Network
Adonai Mitchell, Texas
2023 stats: 14 games, 55 catches, 845 yards, 11 touchdowns
What's to like: Mitchell was productive both outside and in the slot for the Longhorns and would add a versatile target to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme. At 6-foot-4, 196 pounds, Mitchell enjoys working the middle of the field and catching balls in traffic. He could join Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to give Jackson another big body target to work with.
What they're saying: "Mitchell has outstanding size, toughness and polish for the position. He is deceptively fast because of his long stride. He has surprisingly good route polish for a bigger receiver. He understands how to change tempo, and he's clean getting in and out of breaks. It looks like he gets a little lazy at times on the back side of routes, assuming the ball is going elsewhere. Overall, though, Mitchell is an ideal X receiver. He can make plays when covered, and he's a real weapon in the red zone." – Jeremiah, NFL Network
Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
2023 stats: 68 catches, 1,177 yards, 17 touchdowns
What's to like: LSU has been a wide receiver factory, producing talents such as Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Odell Beckham Jr., among others. Thomas had reliable hands throughout college and many scouts expect him to be just as consistent in the NFL as a No. 1 receiver. A long-strider who consistently gains separation, Thomas looks ready to become the next LSU-built wide receiver to make an immediate impact.
What they're saying: "He has great length and a huge catch radius, which makes him a nightmare to match up with for smaller defensive backs. He can take the top off a defense – he averaged 17.3 yards per catch this season. I really like the way he uses his acceleration ability to get late separation. Thomas finished the season with 68 catches for 1,177 yards and led the FBS with 17 touchdowns. The arrow is pointing up; Thomas needs a little bit more polish, but he's just scratching the surface of his talent." – Mel Kiper, ESPN
Xavier Worthy, Texas
2023 stats: 14 games, 75 catches, 1,014 yards, 5 touchdowns
What's to like: Worthy has speed similar to another Texas product — Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who became a Pro Bowl punt returner. With Duvernay a pending free agent, Worthy is also an explosive returner who could make an immediate impact on special teams if he doesn't initially crack the wide receiver rotation. Worthy is one of the youngest players in the draft (20 years old), so there's reason to think he has plenty of upside.
What they're saying: "The first recruit that coach Steve Sarkisian signed after being hired at Texas, Worthy is a speedy but slightly built pass-catcher who can create separation in routes. He is the definition of a " 'sudden-change player' — a guy who can flip the scoreboard in one play. When he has the ball in space, his speed allows him to gain yards after the catch in a hurry (579 of his 1,014 receiving yards last season came after the catch). Worthy is competitive and physical, too. And while drops have plagued him throughout his career, his drop percentage reduced from 8.8% in 2022 to 4.2% in 2023." - Jordan Reid, ESPN.com