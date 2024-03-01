Ravens Like the Receiver Class, But What's Their Flavor?

The wide receiver corps was the Ravens' signature project last offseason. This year, it's more about maintenance.
Baltimore seems to have its top two receivers set with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman – two young first-round picks. The Ravens have already re-signed veteran Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal to be a key target.
But don't count out receivers among the Ravens' offseason needs. Eric DeCosta has taken a receiver in the first round in three of his five drafts as general manager, and last year signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a hefty one-year contract.
"That's a critical position; the data supports that," DeCosta said this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "And that's a position, too, where some of these guys are like race cars; they break down at times. Having depth at that position is critical. We saw that this year."
The Ravens will keep an eye on the free agent wide receivers, but they're typically quite expensive. DeCosta said he's still in contact with Beckham, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's keeping his fingers crossed that the veteran could return.
But more likely is that Baltimore turns to the draft to find its next addition to the wideouts.
"I think it's a very, very deep year in the draft," DeCosta said. "This draft class is pretty impressive from a receiver standpoint. We'll assess that talent and see what kind of falls our way and then look at the free agency crop, as well."
If the Ravens were to go first round receiver again, some of the potential targets would be Oregon's Tony Franklin, Texas' Adonai Mitchell, or Florida State's Keon Coleman. All three will be under the microscope Saturday during the wide receiver on-field workouts at the Combine.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah expects Mitchell (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) will "put on a show" with his speed and leaping ability. Franklin (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) could do the same as a "big-time home run hitter" and Coleman (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) has "some freaky ball skills."
But as DeCosta said, this year's class is deep. And Jeremiah said if a team is debating between offensive tackle and wide receiver, go with the blocker early.
"I feel a lot better about the third round wideouts than I do about the third round tackles," Jeremiah said. "In the third round you got some really, really interesting [wide receivers]."
The second-fourth rounds could be the sweet spot for Baltimore when it comes to wide receiver. Some of the possibilities in that range include Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley, North Carolina's Devontez Walker, Michigan's Roman Wilson, Florida's Ricky Pearsall, and USC's Brendon Rice (son of Jerry Rice).
Part of the question is what kind of receiver the Ravens might be looking for this offseason. This year, many of the top targets are big-bodied wideouts – something the current receiver corps doesn't have.
But if looking for a traditional X receiver, Bateman is it. While he can play on either side, Bateman ran 90% of his routes out wide. Flowers ran 64% out wide and 29% in the slot, and Agholor had 59% of his snaps in the slot.
The Ravens' next young wide receiver could fit in anywhere, but Jeremiah said he would "fill out that basketball team" with a power forward.
"I think with Zay Flowers I think he is going to be a No. 1 if he isn't a No. 1 already. That would be the person I would be looking to complement," Jeremiah said. "I'm going to go look for some size."