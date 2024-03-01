Ravens Like the Receiver Class, But What's Their Flavor?

But as DeCosta said, this year's class is deep. And Jeremiah said if a team is debating between offensive tackle and wide receiver, go with the blocker early.

"I feel a lot better about the third round wideouts than I do about the third round tackles," Jeremiah said. "In the third round you got some really, really interesting [wide receivers]."

The second-fourth rounds could be the sweet spot for Baltimore when it comes to wide receiver. Some of the possibilities in that range include Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley, North Carolina's Devontez Walker, Michigan's Roman Wilson, Florida's Ricky Pearsall, and USC's Brendon Rice (son of Jerry Rice).

Part of the question is what kind of receiver the Ravens might be looking for this offseason. This year, many of the top targets are big-bodied wideouts – something the current receiver corps doesn't have.

But if looking for a traditional X receiver, Bateman is it. While he can play on either side, Bateman ran 90% of his routes out wide. Flowers ran 64% out wide and 29% in the slot, and Agholor had 59% of his snaps in the slot.

The Ravens' next young wide receiver could fit in anywhere, but Jeremiah said he would "fill out that basketball team" with a power forward.