Wide Receivers on COVID-19 List Are 'On Track' to Play

The Ravens expect to have the three wide receivers currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche II – back for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said all three are "on track" after being identified as high-risk close contacts of someone who tested positive.
"Still options, everything is on track at this time and hopefully it will stay on track up until game time," Harbaugh said.
The three players must continue to test negative in order to be removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They have not been able to practice all week, but have been part of the team's virtual meetings in preparation for the Jaguars.
While Baltimore's surging run game has been a major driver in the team's offensive improvement the past couple weeks, the wide receivers have also posted better production.
Brown was having a tough game with three drops in Cleveland, but he hauled in the late fourth quarter 44-yard touchdown. He has now scored a touchdown in three straight games.
Boykin had a touchdown catch against the Cowboys and one grab for 15 yards in Cleveland. He's a key blocker on the perimeter as well.
Proche didn't see an offensive snap in Cleveland and has had a limited offensive role all season. But he's the team's primary punt returner and has averaged 8.3 yards per return.