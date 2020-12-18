Wide Receivers on COVID-19 List Are 'On Track' to Play

The three players must continue to test negative in order to be removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They have not been able to practice all week, but have been part of the team's virtual meetings in preparation for the Jaguars.

While Baltimore's surging run game has been a major driver in the team's offensive improvement the past couple weeks, the wide receivers have also posted better production.

Brown was having a tough game with three drops in Cleveland, but he hauled in the late fourth quarter 44-yard touchdown. He has now scored a touchdown in three straight games.

Boykin had a touchdown catch against the Cowboys and one grab for 15 yards in Cleveland. He's a key blocker on the perimeter as well.