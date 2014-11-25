Will Hill 'Beats Up' Saints Tight End Jimmy Graham

The Ravens added Hill to an already deep safety position group, and it's proving to be a shrewd move.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pounder has rare size for a safety. That's part of why the Ravens chose him to defend Graham, who may be the league's scariest matchup nightmare at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds.

Hill said the plan was to "beat him up" and talk trash.

"A guy like Graham, you have to be physical with him," Hill said. "He's a big guy. He doesn't expect anyone to get up on him. He expects a linebacker to hit him, but a defensive back, he tries to bully. I feel like I caught him off guard a little bit."

Graham did score two touchdowns, but his overall production was limited to six catches for 47 yards. And Hill won his fair share of their direct exchanges.

Hill's first noteworthy play against Graham came in the end zone in the second quarter. Saints quarterback Drew Brees targeted Graham in the end zone, where he's particularly dangerous because he can sky above defenders.

Hill got a hand on the pass and knocked it away, forcing the Saints to settle for a 20-yard field goal. His play directly saved four points.

Then, with the game tied at 17 in the third quarter, Hill put the Ravens up for good. Brees was pressured by outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and made a poor throw to Graham. It was too far behind him.

Other members of the Ravens secondary have dropped their fair share of potential interceptions, but Hill didn't bobble this one. He snatched it with two hands (defensive backs often let the ball hit their chest) in stride and took it the other way to the end zone.

"As he threw the ball, it was behind him. I saw an opportunity and I just took it," Hill said.

The Ravens secondary has given up too many big plays, especially in critical times this season. In some ways, that continued in New Orleans. The Saints got a 62-yard catch, a 33-yarder and a 26-yard touchdown. Brees threw for a whopping 420 yards and three touchdowns.