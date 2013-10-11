Will Jacoby Jones Take Over Return Duties?





Jones, who could also start at wide receiver, has missed the last four games with the injury. He stressed that he will take on any responsibility the coaches ask of him.

"If I can get on the field, whatever they throw my way, I'm with it," Jones said. "The biggest thing is that I'm on the field having fun with my teammates. I'm trying to contribute some kind of way. If I just have to block, then I'm just going to block."

Jones was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and said that he planned to "step it up a notch" throughout the week. Once he gets full clearance from the medical staff to play, the Ravens plan to get him involved in a variety of ways.

"When he's cleared for practice and he's healthy enough to play games, he'll be full-time and playing," Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg said. "Now, how that fits in with the rest of the roster remains to be seen."

Jones was one of the NFL's most explosive players as a returner last year, finishing first in the league in kickoff return average (30.7 yards per return). He ranked 15th in punt return average (9.2 yards per return).

Doss and Thompson have also emerged as quality returners.

Doss leads the NFL in punt return average (16.7), and he also broke an 82-yard return for touchdown against the Texans in Week 3. Thompson returned to the lineup two weeks ago after a preseason foot injury, and has averaged 28.7 yards per kickoff return, third best in the NFL.

The development of Doss and Thompson as returners could allow the Ravens to ease Jones back into the lineup and have him focus at wide receiver. Jones started at receiver opposite Torrey Smith at the start of the season, and the Ravens want to utilize his skills on offense as well.

In addition to Jones, the Ravens also have receivers Marlon Brown and Brandon Stokley getting healthy, which gives them plenty of options on offense and special teams.