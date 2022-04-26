Late for Work 4/26: Will Positive Ronnie Stanley Report Affect Ravens' Draft Strategy?

ESPN Pundit Has Ravens Waiting Until Late in Third Round to Select an Edge Rusher

Edge rusher is widely believed to be the Ravens' top need entering the draft, with a number of mock drafts predicting Baltimore to address the position in the first round.

ESPN's Matt Miller went against that line of thinking in his seven-round mock draft. He doesn't have the Ravens taking an edge rusher until late in the third round, where he has them selecting San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas with the 100th-overall pick.

"[Thomas] is a versatile pass-rusher who fits in the mold of a Calais Campbell — albeit smaller — as a defensive end," Miller wrote. "Thomas had first-round hype at one point and is a perfect scheme fit here."

Miller could be on to something as far as the Ravens waiting until late on Day 2 to draft an edge rusher. DeCosta said at the pre-draft press conference that "it's a strong draft with edge pass rushers basically across the board in any round."