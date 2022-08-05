Late for Work 8/5: Will Ravens Look to Add Veteran to Bolster Outside Linebacker Depth?

The Ravens' depth at outside linebacker took a hit with veteran Vince Biegel's season-ending Achilles tear yesterday, which could prompt the team to sign an established free agent at the position.

Three-time Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly visited the Ravens in June and is still available.

"Biegel's injury could spur the Ravens to revisit [Pierre-Paul's] status or look to sign another accomplished veteran," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "The list of available outside linebackers includes Everson Griffen, Trey Flowers, Carl Nassib and Takkarist McKinley."

Biegel, who was getting reps with the first-team defense throughout training camp, wasn't a lock to make the 53-man roster, but his injury leaves Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes, Steven Means and undrafted rookies Jeremiah Moon and Chuck Wiley as the only healthy outside linebackers.

Tyus Bowser and second-round pick David Ojabo are rehabbing. Bowser could be ready for Week 1, but Ojabo isn't expected to debut until October at the earliest.