10 Questions: Will the Running Game Be Dominant Again?

Much of the Ravens' return to the top of the rankings hinges on the healthy returns of Dobbins and Edwards. Their timelines are still to be determined, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said they are on schedule and that Dobbins already feels like he could be back on the field.

The Ravens expected Dobbins to have a monster 2021 campaign before his knee injury in the preseason finale. Now entering his third season, he'll be determined to get back to that point and show his star is still rising. Dobbins has bounced back before during his football career, and he's a safe bet to do it again.

Edwards is also a driven player, a former undrafted rookie who bulldozed his way into prominence in Baltimore and around the league. The Ravens inked him to a contact extension last offseason, envisioning he and Dobbins delivering a potent 1-2 punch.

If they aren't back, or at full strength, by the start of the season, the Ravens will already have better insurance than last year. Mike Davis is a proven all-around back coming off his two best seasons. At 29 years old, he doesn't have a lot of wear on his tires and practiced well so far this summer.

Hill has returned from his Achilles tear and looked fast in OTAs and minicamp. He is a dynamic talent, especially as a change-of-pace outside runner and receiving threat. Hill has also shown he can be a commodity on special teams.