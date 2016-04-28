Will Ronnie Stanley Or Eugene Monroe Start In Week 1?

Apr 28, 2016 at 04:30 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

28_StanleyMonroe_news.jpg


General Manager Ozzie Newsome stuck to his mantra and took the top player on his board Thursday night, selecting Notre Dame left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

While a potential franchise tackle is a great asset for the current and future, left tackle wasn't at the top of the list when it came to immediate needs.

The Ravens have Eugene Monroe, who is entering the third year of a five-year contract he signed before the 2014 season, still on the roster.

So where does Stanley fit in? Will the Ravens' No. 6 pick be a starter come Week 1?

"I think it will pan out the way it pans out," Head Coah John Harbaugh said. "As a coach, we love competition. I say we throw them all in there, let them compete and may the best man win, and we'll see who that is."

After trading for Monroe in 2013 and re-signing him the following offseason, the Ravens hoped Monroe would be their franchise left tackle – the team's first since Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden retired in 2007.

But Monroe has dealt with a myriad of injuries from concussions to shoulder issues since then, knocking him out of 15 regular-season games over the past two years. He sat out both playoff games in 2014 in his first trip to the postseason.

Newsome hasn't been discreet about his search for alternative options at left tackle. He said he wanted to re-sign Kelechi Osemele to be the team's left tackle, but Osemele got a massive payday from the Oakland Raiders in free agency.

Newsome didn't want to comment on Monroe's status Thursday night.

"Right now, Eugene is still under medical care," Newsome said. "He's still working with the trainers on a daily basis. 

"Up until he becomes a healthy football player, he's like [Terrell] Suggs and Steve Smith and Joe [Flacco] and those guys."

The Ravens could keep both players on the roster and even in the starting rotation. There are multiple options.

Stanley could play at guard, stepping in for Osemele. It would be a similar move to when Jonathan Ogden played guard during his rookie season because Baltimore had veteran left tackle Tony Jones in place. Stanley could also shift to right guard, where he started 13 games as a sophomore, and potentially bump Rick Wagner to guard.

"There's a good chance we could do it that way or another way," Harbaugh said when asked about Stanley playing guard. "It's kind of too early to say. We're always going to try to put the best five linemen on the field. There's no question about it, he's got a chance to be in our starting lineup."

Stanley started all 13 games during each of his final three seasons. He has the athleticism, size, smarts and talent to challenge for an NFL starting job as a rookie. The Ravens are encouraged that his transition to the NFL is helped by the fact that he played in a pro-style offense at Notre Dame.

"He's been coached at an NFL level," Harbaugh said. "We're going to have high expectations for him and it's going to be up to him to get the job done. He's got to win the job just like anybody else. Those guys that are here right now, they're not going to give those jobs up too easily."

Stanley was asked whether he's confident that he can win the starting job as a rookie.

"I'm just going to come in and I'm going to play my best," he said. "I'm going to do whatever I can to help the team win, and wherever the coaches see me, that's where they're going to put me."

Ronnie Stanley College Photos

Take a look at photos from newest Raven Ronnie Stanley during his time at Notre Dame.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Kenny Golladay Agrees With Giants

Here are the latest media reports on what the Ravens are doing in 2021 free agency.
news

What Mink Thinks: What the JuJu Smith-Schuster Reports Tell Us

If reports are true, the Ravens are clearly ready to spend money to upgrade at wide receiver. So what's the issue? It's not necessarily the easy explanation.
news

In Uncertain Market, Derek Wolfe Is Happy to Be Back in Baltimore

Defensive end Derek Wolfe said he was worried his days playing football might be done because of a lower salary cap.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Wide Receiver?

When will Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews get their extensions? Will more exotic blitzes be coming after the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue?
news

Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has returned after a strong first season with the Ravens.
news

Tyus Bowser Stays With Ravens on a Four-Year Deal

The versatile outside linebacker is adept at dropping in coverage and on the ascending part of his career.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Chris Board to One-Year Deal

The special teams dynamo and reserve linebacker is coming back for another year.
news

What Mink Thinks: Stockpiling Compensatory Picks Is an Especially Good Strategy This Year

The Ravens have always been the NFL's best at playing the compensatory pick game, and it makes even more sense this offseason.
news

Ravens Officially Bring Back Linebacker Pernell McPhee

The Ravens have helped solidify their outside linebacker unit by retaining the hard-nosed veteran.
news

Reports: Matthew Judon Agrees to Big Deal With Patriots

Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon reportedly signed for four years, $56 million with the New England Patriots.
news

John Harbaugh Envisions Fans Back at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021

The Ravens are hoping for a much different 2021 season. The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that they'll be at 25 percent capacity at the beginning of the season.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Go After Jadeveon Clowney (Again)?

What can we expect from the 2020 rookie class in 2021? Do the Ravens need a backup at slot corner? Could they draft a wide receiver early even if they sign a free agent?
Advertising