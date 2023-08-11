Reports: Veteran Cornerback William Jackson III Visits Ravens

Aug 11, 2023 at 05:14 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081123williamsIII
Brandon Wade/AP Photo
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) blocks a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 25-10.

Veteran cornerback William Jackson III visited the Ravens on Friday, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Jackson was the 24th pick in the draft when he joined the Bengals in 2016 and spent his first five seasons with them, making 48 starts. He signed as a free agent with Washington prior to the 2021 season, but after starting the first four games last season, he requested a trade because he was benched in Week 5.

Jackson was dealt to the Steelers in October of last year for a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick, but he was placed on injured reserve in November and never played a down for Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old Jackson has five career interceptions and 51 passed defensed during his career. In his last full season as a starter in 2021 with Washington, Jackson had 39 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups before suffering a calf injury. He has experience playing both in the slot and outside.

The Ravens' cornerback room is hampered by injuries to Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Trayvon Mullen and Pepe Williams. Jalyn Armour-Davis also missed Thursday's practice. Mullen could be out for the season with a toe injury.

Related Content

news

Gus Edwards: 'I'm Ready to Have My Best Year'

Healthy in training camp for the first time since his 2021 knee injury, Gus Edwards expects to have his best season. 
news

Late for Work 8/11: Steve Bisciotti Discusses Ravens' Commitment to Lamar Jackson, His Role in Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

Big bounce-back season predicted for Beckham. More buzz for Zay Flowers. Pundit says Rashod Bateman is 'going to put on a show' this season. Three bold predictions for the Ravens.
news

News & Notes: Who's Playing (and Not) in Ravens' Preseason Opener

Cornerback depth is becoming an issue. The door is not closed on Jadeveon Clowney or other free agents. Lamar Jackson is getting more comfortable with taking check-downs. Marshawn Lynch visits practice.
news

Practice Report: Strong Showing by Wide Receivers Battling for Roles

Tylan Wallace, Laquon Treadwell and James Proche II were among the wide receivers who stood out during Thursday's practice.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Eagles Preseason Opener

The Ravens kick off their preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday at 7 p.m.
news

Broderick Washington's New Contract Won't Extinguish His Fire

Broderick Washington is grateful to have a new three-year contract extension, but the fire that fuels him will continue to burn.
news

Late for Work 8/10: Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Mulling Offer From Ravens

ESPN proposes two trades involving the Ravens. Baltimore's core of young talent receives a surprisingly low ranking. Steve Smith Sr. dons Steelers colors and catches passes from Kenny Pickett.
news

News & Notes: What Justin Tucker Is Working on Entering Year 12

Tyler Ott is fitting in quickly as the new long snapper. Jordan Stout's holding draws praise early in his career. Saturday's preseason game will be a family affair for Randy Brown.
news

Practice Report: Ravens Defense Relishes Increased Physicality

Linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen feasted and the defense posted a goal-line stand.
news

Rashod Bateman Is Back at Ravens Practice

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is back on the field after taking some time to let his foot feel better.
news

Mailbag: What Will Patrick Ricard's Impact Be on Ravens' Offense?

Who could be the surprise starter Week 1? Who are the players to watch going into the preseason opener? Will Rashod Bateman be ready for the regular season?
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising