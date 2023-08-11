Reports: Veteran Cornerback William Jackson III Visits Ravens

A seven-year NFL veteran, Jackson was the 24th pick in the draft when he joined the Bengals in 2016 and spent his first five seasons with them, making 48 starts. He signed as a free agent with Washington prior to the 2021 season, but after starting the first four games last season, he requested a trade because he was benched in Week 5.

Jackson was dealt to the Steelers in October of last year for a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick, but he was placed on injured reserve in November and never played a down for Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old Jackson has five career interceptions and 51 passed defensed during his career. In his last full season as a starter in 2021 with Washington, Jackson had 39 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups before suffering a calf injury. He has experience playing both in the slot and outside.