Williams Back, Ready To Defend Job

Jul 23, 2012 at 09:50 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Williams.jpeg



Cary Williams is tired of watching practice from the sidelines.

After a hip injury limited his participation throughout the offseason, the Ravens cornerback is excited about returning to the practice field when training camp opens this week.

"I'm just chomping at the bit," Williams said Sunday when reporting for camp. "I can't wait to go out there and do what I got to do and just show my skills, and show how great of shape I'm in."

Williams had surgery following the 2011 season to repair a torn labrum in his hip. He participated in individual drills during minicamp practices, but the Ravens didn't want to rush him back to full practice.

He was able to run at top speed and move laterally during minicamp last month, and the next step is returning to full-contact activity. Williams didn't specify about whether he would be cleared by the team's training staff to immediately return to practice, but said he feels good enough to do so.

"As far as I'm concerned, I could start right away," he said. "In my opinion, I feel like I'm ready. I don't want to take any days off. I just want to jump right back in there with the guys and do what I do."

When Williams gets back on the field, he will immediately be thrust into one of the most intriguing position battles of training camp. Williams will compete with second-year cornerback Jimmy Smith for the starting job opposite Lardarius Webb.

Williams started all 16 games last season and played well, finishing the year with 77 tackles and 18 passes defended. Smith, last season's first-round pick, got off to a slow start because of an ankle injury, but he showed glimpses of his potential with some impressive plays in the second half of the season.

Williams, a five-year veteran, is now out to defend his starting job.

"I just feel like going out there and showcasing everything I did last season and doing it to a better degree," Williams said. "Now camp is here, and I get to do that."

Regardless of who ends up as the team's top two cornerbacks, expectations will once again be high for the Ravens defense, and Williams believes the group could have another impressive season ahead.

"I think we got a great opportunity ahead of us," Williams said. "If we just take it one day at a time and just continue to work hard and get better each and every day, then the sky is the limit for the defense."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words Or Less: Answering the Biggest Training Camp Questions

With training camp technically over, it's time to take stock of where the team stands.

news

Practice Report: Devin Duvernay Using Deep Ball As Weapon

Marcus Peters continues to make progress. Rookie tackle Daniel Faalele didn't finish practice.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Make Roster Cuts to 85

Odafe Oweh's focus this offseason has been marrying his hands and his feet. Could Steven Means be a Pernell McPhee replacement? Rob Leonard didn't know John Harbaugh at all before getting hired.

news

Practice Report: Three-Headed Tight End Monster Rears Head

Isaiah Likely had the day's most spectacular catch, Mark Andrews looked good as usual and Nick Boyle made his physical presence felt.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'Continues to Improve' at Ravens Practice

The Ravens released a pair of players before Tuesday's cutdown. Ben Powers is adding to his versatility. John Harbaugh gives the Orioles a shoutout.

news

Marcus Peters Returns to Ravens Practice

After suffering a season-ending knee injury almost a year ago, Marcus Peters is back on the field. Safety Ar'Darius Washington has also passed his physical.

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman 'Definitely Open' to Play-Calling Input From Lamar Jackson

Ravens plan to take advantage of Mark Andrews being double-teamed. Daniel Faalele's conditioning work has paid off. Mike Macdonald preparing for possibility of facing Joe Flacco.

news

Practice Report: Defense Closes Out the Day

Cornerback Brandon Stephens returned to 11-on -11 work. Lamar Jackson and the offense was hot during red-zone drills.

news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman Has Monster Practice

Devin Duvernay made the catch of the day, shows deep speed. Kyle Hamilton and Isaiah Likely are sharpening each other.

news

Mailbag: Which Undrafted Wide Receiver Is Standing Out Most?

How has Patrick Mekari looked at center taking over for Tyler Linderbaum? How will the Ravens replace Vince Biegel? Cause for concern about players having a quiet training camp?

news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay Wants to Become an All-Pro Receiver

Ravens feel like every one of their safeties can start. Tony Jefferson is helping Marcus Williams adjust to a new team. Jefferson is among the veterans who want to play in the preseason opener.

news

Practice Report: Marcus Williams Leads Strong Day for Defense

Rookie cornerback Pepe Williams makes it tough for receivers to come down with contested catches. Rashod Bateman puts another strong practice day on film.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising