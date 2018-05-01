Willie Snead IV Looking Forward to a Fresh Start in Baltimore

But last season was especially tough, both on and off the field. Snead's production plummeted to just eight catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts).

It started with a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, reportedly stemming from driving while intoxicated (DWI).

"You have to be smart," Snead said. "I definitely learned from my mistakes and keep moving forward. I'm just blessed with a second chance."

He also suffered a hamstring injury midway through training camp. Snead was healthy enough to returned to the field in Week 6, but said he wasn't quite physically back. He caught one pass for 11 yards in that game, sat out the next, then didn't record another reception until Week 11.

At that point, the Saints offense was already rolling. They had won seven straight games and weren't going to fix what wasn't broken.

"They had their offense at that point," Snead said. "As a player that was in the offense and the scheme heavily the past two years, that was frustrating because I felt that I was game ready, working very hard to get myself in the type of shape to be an impact player.

"Not getting those opportunities – it was frustrating. You definitely have to be patient in those situations and keep learning and growing and just coming to work every day with that business mentality."