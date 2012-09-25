Win A Video Contest To Be Part Of NFL Network Intro

Sep 25, 2012 at 04:03 AM
Want to see your face on TV? Now's your chance.

Before Thursday night's Browns-Ravens game, the NFL Network will feature an opening montage, "Fanthem," with pop star Cee Lo Green and videos submitted online by fans.

Fans can upload videos of themselves in their team gear singing Cee Lo Green's "I Love Football" song, which is set to the tune of the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop."

"It's finally that time again ... and I really love my football," Green said, per NFL.com. "The NFL always brings us the biggest and brightest entertainment spectacle in sports and now with 'Fanthem,' NFL Network gives loyal fans the chance to participate! I'm honored to help create such a historic, pop-culture moment and interactive fan experience."

You can create and upload your video by following this link: http://fanchise.nfl.com/.

