With 20th Straight Win, Ravens Set NFL Preseason Record Convincingly

Aug 28, 2021 at 10:21 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082821-20th-Win
Carolyn Kaster/AP Photos
HC John Harbaugh

The Ravens made preseason history – convincingly.

Building a 23-3 halftime lead, the Ravens rolled into the NFL record books by winning their 20th consecutive preseason game, 37-3, over Washington at FedExField. Baltimore's streak surpasses the 19 straight preseason games won by the Green Bay Packers (1959-62), coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi.

The Ravens have completed five straight undefeated preseasons under Head Coach John Harbaugh, a reflection of how diligently they practice, prepare and play, regardless of the season. Saturday's contest had the feel of so many Ravens preseason games during their streak. Their starters were prepared, their backups were prepared, and many players made winning plays.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was the star of Saturday's show with five touchdowns – four throwing and one running. Huntley was red hot and once the Ravens got rolling, Washington could not stop the avalanche.

Baltimore is a buzzsaw during the preseason, and Harbaugh said the record should have meaning to current and past players and coaches who helped make it happen.

"I just think it's really cool," Harbaugh said. "A lot of guys watching on TV, with their kids, telling their kids about that accomplishment and the fact they were a part of that. That's the most meaningful thing. There's other aspects of it, but to me, that's the thing that means the most."

A footnote to the record is that the Packers had their preseason record snapped by a team of college all-stars in 1963, not by an NFL team. Green Bay went on to win another four straight preseason games against NFL teams before suffering a loss.

The Ravens will have an opportunity to extend their preseason winning streak next year, and setting an NFL record in the preseason was an excellent way to prepare for Week 1. The players had been hearing about the record all week, and now they have claimed it.

"That's lit," Jackson said. "We want to win at the end of the day. I don't care if it's preseason. We compete against each other in practice. We want to win. It's good to just keep winning."

Related Content

news

J.K. Dobbins Suffers Knee Injury, Tests Coming Tomorrow

The Ravens' budding star running back went down on Baltimore's first drive after catching a screen pass.
news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Washington Football Team Preseason 3

The Ravens blew out Washington in the third preseason game as several starters and players battling for roster spots had good nights.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's 53-Man Roster Predictions

Instead of offering my thoughts on the Ravens' 37-3 win, here's my prediction for the upcoming roster decisions.
news

Lamar Jackson Plays One Series in Only Preseason Action

In his only action of the preseason, Lamar Jackson completed three of four passes, leading the Ravens on an 11-play drive.
news

Reports: Ravens Trade Greg Mancz to Dolphins

The Ravens have reportedly traded veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins, as they trim their roster before Tuesday's deadline.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Washington

Trying to win a record-setting 20th straight preseason game, the Ravens visit Washington in the preseason finale.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A little insight on the 1959 Packers and winning in the preseason. The Ravens watched Shaun Wade in practice and thought they could get by without him.
news

What Mink Thinks: Why Winning Preseason Games Matters

The 19-game preseason winning streak doesn't directly translate to regular-season victories, but it is part of the Ravens' culture.
news

Late for Work 8/27: Pundits Weigh in on Shaun Wade Trade 

Gil Brandt says Sammy Watkins is in position to shine with the Ravens. Will Lamar Jackson have more rushing yards than Ezekiel Elliott this season? Sports Illustrated predicts the result of every Ravens game in 2021.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Washington

Here's how to follow the action when the Ravens end their preseason against Washington on Saturday.
news

News & Notes: Sammy Watkins Is Just Resting, Nothing Serious

Trace McSorley should be ready to return to the field early in the season. Sam Koch is ready to be the emergency quarterback if needed. John Harbaugh talks about Women's Equality Day.
