Ravens Tie Vince Lombardi's Packers With 19-Game Preseason Win Streak

Veteran safety Chuck Clark said a few players knew about the streak heading into the game, and Harbaugh made an announcement about it afterward in the locker room.

"We celebrated and cherished that moment," Clark said. "But [even though] we're in the record books right now, we've just got to go keep doing more and keep being better as a team."

"Now we just go into the next one trying to beat the record," linebacker Malik Harrison said.

Of course, the Ravens know a preseason winning streak doesn't hold the same weight as such regular-season feats. Sure, they don't technically count for anything. But they are definitely an indication of something.