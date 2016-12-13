With Division Title Still Within Arm's Reach, Ravens Focus Eyes Forward

Dec 13, 2016 at 07:03 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

13_HarbsForward_news.jpg


Head Coach John Harbaugh stood in front of his players in the locker room after a 30-23 loss to the New England Patriots and told them to pack up the busses as quickly as they could and get back to Baltimore.

They have more work to do, and there's no time to waste.

The loss in Foxboro was a tough one to swallow, but it didn't change a whole lot for the Ravens in their quest to win the AFC North.

Win their final three games and the Ravens are the division champions; it's that simple.

"We know where we stand and the situation we are in," Harbaugh said. "We basically have to win three games, and we're certainly fully capable of doing that."

Despite the offense's rough outing and the defense's uncharacteristic big plays allowed in the loss to the Patriots, the Ravens rallied from a 20-point deficit thanks to two special-teams turnovers, and had a chance to win late in Foxboro.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and the Ravens weren't interested in taking any comfort from New England. Yes, Baltimore had a chance to steal a tough road win against the AFC's current top seed and quarterback Tom Brady, but the Patriots controlled much of the game.

"I don't know what a shot in the mouth feels like, but I can almost guarantee this can be similar," Suggs said. "We didn't come here for no moral victory."

The Ravens fell to 7-6 after the loss and are now a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, and trail in the wild-card hunt behind the Denver Broncos (8-5) and Miami Dolphins (8-5).

Baltimore's best route to the playoffs comes via winning the division because they don't need any help.

"It doesn't really matter what our record is," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "We've just got to win our games. Obviously, Pittsburgh is a game ahead of us, but we still have another game against them at their place, so it will be tough."

The Ravens knew they were going to have a difficult final four-game stretch with three road games against the Patriots, Steelers and Bengals. Baltimore fell short in several winnable games earlier this year during a four-game slide with five Pro Bowlers and the first-round pick nursing injuries.

Had they won one or two of those games against the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins, New York Giants or New York Jets, it would be an entirely different picture right now. The Ravens have backed themselves into a corner.

"Going forward, the margin of error is we can't error," tight end Dennis Pitta said. "We have to win out. We understand that. We're still in position to accomplish what we want to accomplish."

"It puts us behind the eight ball," wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. added. "I was hoping we could play this game [against New England] and also beat [the Steelers] for icing on the cake. Now we've got fish sticks. It's a terrible thing. Garbage."

The Ravens can't look ahead to the Steelers, however, and that was Harbaugh's message in the New England locker room. The Ravens' playoff path starts this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have lost four straight games and six of their last seven, but they're a talented team that was the toast of the town at the start of the season when they rattled off three straight wins, including a 34-3 blowout of the Steelers.

"It's a very good Eagles team that we are playing on a short week," Harbaugh said. "We've got to get healthy and we've got to get rested and we've got to get prepared. We've got to go play our best football next Sunday in M&T Bank Stadium.

"We are going to need our crowd man, we are going to need our crowd in full force, because we are making a run for the AFC North title and it starts with that game. We have to win that game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Boyle Details His Grueling Comeback From Major Knee Injury

Baltimore Ravens TE Nick Boyle is back on the field after two knee surgeries and confident he can return to being the same dominant player he was before.
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Feeling Great' After Strange Illness

Quarterback Lamar Jackson talks about the illness that knocked him out of the Chicago game.
news

Mailbag: Could Devin Duvernay Have a Deebo Samuel-Like Role?

Thoughts on leaving Chris Westry on an island? Who will be the leading running back the rest of the way? What draft picks might be of interest? 
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out All-Black for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Browns

For the first time this season, the Ravens are breaking out their all-black fan-favorite uniforms.
news

Malik Harrison Returning to Practice After Being Struck By Bullet

Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison has been designated for return to practice. Baltimore also waived guard/defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie.
news

Lamar Jackson Is Feeling Better Monday

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave an update on his quarterback Monday afternoon after Lamar Jackson had to sit out in Chicago.
news

Tyus Bowser Shows His Star Potential in Chicago

With two sacks against the Bears, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser jumped into the team lead.
news

What the Bears Said After Last-Minute Loss to Ravens

Andy Dalton talks about almost toppling his former rival Ravens again and the Bears discuss what happened on their late-game defensive collapse.
news

'No Way' Lamar Jackson Could Play vs. Bears, As Ravens Have Strange Injury Week

Lamar Jackson felt intense symptoms on Saturday and still Sunday morning before the Ravens' Week 11 game in Chicago.
news

Tyler Huntley Leads Comeback Win in Place of Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley didn't find out he was going to be the Ravens' starting quarterback until he was walking to the bus to head to the game.
news

Lamar Jackson Isn't Playing vs. Bears

The Ravens will be without their MVP quarterback after an illness this week. Baltimore also will be without CB Anthony Averett.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing a Highly Successful Combo in Chicago

Check out the uniform combination and all-time history for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising