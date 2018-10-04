WR Andre Levrone Added to Practice Squad, DE Christian LaCouture Released

The Ravens signed wide receiver Andre Levrone to their practice squad Thursday and released defensive end Christian LaCouture.

Levrone was with the Ravens during the summer before being released in early September. He is a 6-foot-2 undrafted rookie from Virginia who averaged 20.3 yards per catch as a senior, with 34 receptions for 689 yards.

He did not catch a pass during the preseason, but stood out in a handful of summer practices. He's a big target who can run.