WR Andre Levrone Added to Practice Squad, DE Christian LaCouture Released

Oct 04, 2018 at 10:26 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens signed wide receiver Andre Levrone to their practice squad Thursday and released defensive end Christian LaCouture.

Levrone was with the Ravens during the summer before being released in early September. He is a 6-foot-2 undrafted rookie from Virginia who averaged 20.3 yards per catch as a senior, with 34 receptions for 689 yards.

He did not catch a pass during the preseason, but stood out in a handful of summer practices. He's a big target who can run.

LaCouture is an undrafted rookie from LSU who played well during training camp. He was released when the roster was trimmed to 53 players but was re-signed to the practice squad. With Willie Henry (abdomen) nearing a return, the Ravens don't need as much defensive line depth.

