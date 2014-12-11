Yanda & Jones Named to USA Football All-Fundamentals Team

RAVENS GUARD MARSHAL YANDA AND KICK RETURNER JACOBY JONES NAMED TO USA FOOTBALL ALL-FUNDAMENTALS TEAM
Fan vote to determine captains for annual squad that honors the best technique for young players to emulate
USA Football has selected Baltimore Ravens guard MARSHAL YANDA and kick returner JACOBY JONESas members of the 2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team, which honors 26 NFL players – 11 offense, 11 defense and four special teams – who exhibit exemplary football techniques for young players to emulate.
The sixth annual USA Football All-Fundamentals Team recognizes NFL players who employ proper technique, particularly when blocking and tackling, which fosters better on-field performance and advances player safety.
Watch Yanda's feet, hips and hands, and you will see everything that's required to be an NFL guard. A tough, hard-nosed blocker, Yanda remains engaged with defenders to finish blocks through the whistle, displaying run blocking basics at their best.
Jones' speed is apparent but his success stems from patiently setting up his returns, holding his burst until the crucial moment. He takes two steps in one direction to lure the defense before cutting back toward his wall of blockers. With excellent open field vision, he identifies and attacks open spaces.
Each player chosen for the All-Fundamentals Team will receive a $1,000 equipment grant from USA Football to donate to the youth or high school football program of his choice. USA Football, the sport's national governing body in the United States, is the official youth football development partner of the Ravens, the NFL and each of the league's other 31 teams.
A fan vote will determine All-Fundamentals Team captains at www.facebook.com/usafootball. Fans may vote for one captain on offense, defense and special teams. USA Football will award each of the three captains a $2,000 equipment grant to donate. Voting is open through Dec. 22.
USA Football educates more high school and youth coaches combined than any organization in the United States.
The USA Football All-Fundamentals Team was assembled with guidance from a five-person selection committee:
- CHARLES DAVIS, USA Football spokesperson, football analyst for NFL Network and FOX Sports
- HERM EDWARDS, ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL head coach
- MERRIL HOGE, ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL running back
- CARL PETERSON, USA Football chairman, former NFL team executive and assistant coach
- BILL POLIAN, ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL general manager
More on past USA Football All-Fundamentals Team players' techniques is available at:
www.usafootball.com/all-fundamentals-team.
2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team - Offense
|* POSITION
|NAME, TEAM
|Quarterback
|Peyton Manning, Broncos
|Running Back
|Matt Forte, Bears
|Fullback
|John Kuhn, Packers
|Wide Receiver
|Golden Tate, Lions
|Reggie Wayne, Colts
|Tight End
|Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
|Tackle
|Jason Peters, Eagles
|Joe Thomas, Browns
|Guard
|Zach Martin, Cowboys
|*Marshal Yanda, Ravens
|Center
|Ryan Kalil, Panthers
2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team - Defense
|* POSITION
|NAME, TEAM*
|End
|Cameron Wake, Dolphins
|Sheldon Richardson, Jets
|Tackle
|Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers
|Kyle Williams, Bills
|Linebacker
|Khalil Mack, Raiders
|Luke Kuechly, Panthers
|Tamba Hali, Chiefs
|Cornerback
|Vontae Davis, Colts
|Terence Newman, Bengals
|Safety
|Ryan Clark, Redskins
|Earl Thomas, Seahawks
2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team - Special Teams
|* POSITION
|NAME, TEAM
|Return Specialist
|*Jacoby Jones, Ravens
|Kicker
|Chandler Catanzaro, Cardinals
|Punter
|Jon Ryan, Seahawks
|Long Snapper
|Cullen Loeffler, Vikings
: Indianapolis-based USA Football (www.usafootball.com) is the sport's national governing body, leading the game's development for youth, high school and other amateur players. The independent nonprofit partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and sport to establish important standards rooted in education. USA Football advances coaching education and player skill development for safer play and positive experiences through athletics.