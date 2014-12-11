Yanda & Jones Named to USA Football All-Fundamentals Team

RAVENS GUARD MARSHAL YANDA AND KICK RETURNER JACOBY JONES NAMED TO USA FOOTBALL ALL-FUNDAMENTALS TEAM

Fan vote to determine captains for annual squad that honors the best technique for young players to emulate

USA Football has selected Baltimore Ravens guard MARSHAL YANDA and kick returner JACOBY JONESas members of the 2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team, which honors 26 NFL players – 11 offense, 11 defense and four special teams – who exhibit exemplary football techniques for young players to emulate.

The sixth annual USA Football All-Fundamentals Team recognizes NFL players who employ proper technique, particularly when blocking and tackling, which fosters better on-field performance and advances player safety.

Watch Yanda's feet, hips and hands, and you will see everything that's required to be an NFL guard. A tough, hard-nosed blocker, Yanda remains engaged with defenders to finish blocks through the whistle, displaying run blocking basics at their best.

Jones' speed is apparent but his success stems from patiently setting up his returns, holding his burst until the crucial moment. He takes two steps in one direction to lure the defense before cutting back toward his wall of blockers. With excellent open field vision, he identifies and attacks open spaces.

Each player chosen for the All-Fundamentals Team will receive a $1,000 equipment grant from USA Football to donate to the youth or high school football program of his choice. USA Football, the sport's national governing body in the United States, is the official youth football development partner of the Ravens, the NFL and each of the league's other 31 teams.

A fan vote will determine All-Fundamentals Team captains at www.facebook.com/usafootball. Fans may vote for one captain on offense, defense and special teams. USA Football will award each of the three captains a $2,000 equipment grant to donate. Voting is open through Dec. 22.

USA Football educates more high school and youth coaches combined than any organization in the United States.

The USA Football All-Fundamentals Team was assembled with guidance from a five-person selection committee:

CHARLES DAVIS , USA Football spokesperson, football analyst for NFL Network and FOX Sports

HERM EDWARDS , ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL head coach

MERRIL HOGE , ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL running back

CARL PETERSON , USA Football chairman, former NFL team executive and assistant coach

BILL POLIAN, ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL general manager

More on past USA Football All-Fundamentals Team players' techniques is available at:

www.usafootball.com/all-fundamentals-team.

2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team - Offense * POSITION NAME, TEAM Quarterback Peyton Manning, Broncos Running Back Matt Forte, Bears Fullback John Kuhn, Packers Wide Receiver Golden Tate, Lions Reggie Wayne, Colts Tight End Rob Gronkowski, Patriots Tackle Jason Peters, Eagles Joe Thomas, Browns Guard Zach Martin, Cowboys *Marshal Yanda, Ravens Center Ryan Kalil, Panthers

2014 USA Football All-Fundamentals Team - Defense * POSITION NAME, TEAM* End Cameron Wake, Dolphins Sheldon Richardson, Jets Tackle Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers Kyle Williams, Bills Linebacker Khalil Mack, Raiders Luke Kuechly, Panthers Tamba Hali, Chiefs Cornerback Vontae Davis, Colts Terence Newman, Bengals Safety Ryan Clark, Redskins Earl Thomas, Seahawks