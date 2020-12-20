Yannick Ngakoue Gets Revenge, Ravens Pass Rush Gets Cranked Up

The Ravens hope Ngakoue's game Sunday will be a catalyst for him during Baltimore's late-season push. He went to the AFC championship game once with Jacksonville, but also suffered through some long seasons. He is hungry to get another crack at the postseason.

"Being in this league for five years [and] only getting one playoff berth, it's not that fun," Ngakoue said. "I'm just trying to take it week-by-week – the whole team is – so we can get to that position to where we can get to the playoffs."

If the Ravens can pressure other quarterbacks like they pressured Minshew, it could take their defense to another level once they get healthier. Baltimore entered the game ranked in the middle of the pack with 28 sacks, but will jump up the rankings. Queen had an outstanding game Sunday, Wolfe was rock solid again, and the secondary played well despite not having Peters and Smith.

Baltimore wasn't satisfied with its defense Monday night, giving up 42 points to the Browns. But this was a performance that the Ravens' defense hopes to build on.