Za'Darius Smith Emerging From Pernell McPhee's Shadow

Aug 10, 2016 at 04:59 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

10_zadarius_news.jpg



The Ravens drafted Za'Darius Smith with visions of him being the next Pernell McPhee, who departed for Chicago in free agency last offseason.

When Smith first took the field, it was striking how many similarities the two players shared. Once the season ended, their stats were similar too. Smith finished his rookie season with 5.5 sacks. McPhee logged six sacks as a rookie in 2011.

But as Smith's sophomore season approaches, Head Coach John Harbaugh said it's time to stop linking the two. It's a fair comparison, he said, but an old one.

"[Smith] is his own man. He is his own player," Harbaugh said. "He's a really good player."

Smith was thrown into the fire last year, especially after the injury to Terrell Suggs. He responded well, and got on a roll by season's end with 3.5 sacks in his final three games.

Now the Ravens see a more dynamic role for Smith that will allow him to play multiple positions and rush the passer from the outside and inside, as well as supplement in the run defense.

"Coach wants to put me in a lot of different situations," Smith said.

While Suggs is the Ravens' all-time sacks leader (106.5), he's also 33 years old and coming off a second Achilles tear. Baltimore could use Smith to help ease the burden on Suggs. The two could even be put on the field at the same time with one rushing from the inside and one on the edge.

"I know that is why I was brought here – to be a great pass rusher and set the edge," Smith said. "From Year One and Year Two, I think that will be a big improvement for me."

Smith said getting more reps is what has made him better. He got a late start in football, beginning to play the game late in high school. He then went through junior college at East Mississippi before landing at Kentucky.

Smith was still very much learning the game as a rookie last year. He didn't know how to read offenses, leaving him guessing more than his peers at whether a run or pass was coming. He had immediate success, in part, because he's such a physical freak at a chiseled 6-foot-4, 275 pounds.

"I was more hesitant about everything I did because I wasn't so sure," Smith said. "That was just me being a rookie. Now, coming into Year Two, I feel more comfortable about the whole playbook at each position."

Smith has gained a bounty of experience this summer with Suggs and Elvis Dumervil sidelined. He's been running with the first-team defense and getting just about every rep. That's enabled him to learn more from his mistakes, and he's turning the corner.

"I tell him all the time, because my expectations are so high, 'I'm going to be riding you on a regular basis.' And he loves it," Harbaugh said. "He wants to be coached and he just gets better every single day. We're excited about him. We're looking forward to a good year from him."

In the meeting room Monday, Harbaugh brought up a couple big plays the team had in practice. Smith was featured on back-to-back plays when he got after the quarterback as a pass rusher. Harbaugh called Smith out for kudos.

"That got me more hyped, like, 'OK, now I'm doing my job and filling that role,'" Smith said. "That was a good thing for coach to say to me to make me feel more confident in myself."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is Josh Oliver Standing Out as Third Tight End?

Which undrafted player is standing out most? Any update Ronnie Stanley and who would cover left tackle?
news

Brendon Ayanbadejo: Carl Nassib Is the 'Right Guy to Carry the Torch'

Pro Bowl special teamer Brendon Ayanbadejo was an outspoken advocate for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community during his time with the Ravens.
news

Ravens Will Have Two Joint Practices With Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will host the Ravens at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. for two practices leading up to their preseason game on Aug. 21.
news

It's 'Go-Mode' for Lamar Jackson, As Offseason Work Won't Stop

As the NFL heads into its summer break, quarterback Lamar Jackson plans to get together with his receivers to continue their practice momentum. 
news

John Harbaugh Is 'Really Pleased' With Reshaped Offensive Line

Head Coach John Harbaugh believes Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva will be a 'formidable tandem' on the right side and the left guard competition looks strong.
news

Lamar Jackson Is More Concerned With His Legacy Than His Contract

Last year's playoff loss, and the ones before it, don't sit well with Lamar Jackson. He knows he'll get paid so his focus remains on bringing home a Super Bowl.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 2 at Minicamp

Lamar Jackson had perhaps his sharpest practice yet, especially deep to Sammy Watkins. Tight end Josh Oliver saw a lot of work.
news

Mailbag: Will J.K. Dobbins Be a Bell Cow Running Back?

How much of an impact are coaches Tee Martin and Keith Williams making? Any more under-the-radar deals coming? Will Tyus Bowser's role change? How has Ben Mason looked?
news

J.K. Dobbins Is Keeping a Chip on His Shoulder

The Ravens' second-year running back is poised to become a star, but he's still finding extra motivation.
news

Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 1 at Minicamp

The Ravens secondary came up with multiple interceptions. Rashod Bateman had a busy day. Sammy Watkins made the prettiest catch of the day.
news

Tavon Young Returns to Practice After Knee Injury

Coming off another season-ending knee injury, cornerback Tavon Young is back on the field.
news

Devin Duvernay Is Expecting 'Great Things' in Year 2

After a season with 20 catches for 201 yards, Devin Duvernay could have an elevated role in 2021.
Advertising