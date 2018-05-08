Zach Sieler's Even More Passionate After Being Ozzie Newsome's Last Pick

May 08, 2018 at 05:34 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

08_Seiler_news.jpg


Zach Sieler watched the NFL Draft from his parents' home in small-town Pinckney, Mich., about an hour west of Detroit. As is the case with many prospects, he had his family and friends, including some of his college teammates, there to watch with him.

Round after round, pick after pick, Sieler waited. They kept waiting, staying confident that some team would call and his name would be read in Dallas' AT&T Stadium.

Then, with 19 picks left in the 2018 NFL Draft, Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome's voice was on the other end of the phone.

"I'll make you proud," Sieler told Newsome.

Sieler didn't know it was Newsome's last draft until the Ravens general manager told him so. The fact that he was Newsome's last pick didn't set in until later, after the screaming and crying in his family's house subsided.

"It's incredible," Sieler said. "To me, it means a lot to come here, give it my all, make Ozzie proud, make my coaches back home proud, my family, everyone that's been with me all these years. It makes me even more passionate – if that's possible."

Sieler already brings a lot of determination to the NFL after being overlooked throughout his football career.

Coming from a small town, Sieler didn't have many recruiters banging on the door. He was also undersized. Sieler stands in at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds now. He left high school at 220 pounds.

Seiler had some interest from Western Michigan, but when that fell through, his best option was to walk on at Division II Ferris State. He chose it in part because his family had a cabin nearby when he was growing up.

"Their coaches told me, 'We don't think you'd be able to play here, but we'd love to have you as a walk-on guy,'" Sieler said. "'You'd be a good scout team guy with your height and size.'"

In college, Sieler's long, thin frame finally filled out and his passion and work ethic turned him into a monster on the field. In 2016, he logged a staggering 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. He tied the school record with 33 career sacks.

Sieler had done it all in college, and thus made the very unusual decision of declaring early for the draft as a Division II prospect. That led to him flying under the NFL's radar, but not the Ravens'.

After Sieler ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds, put up 31 bench press reps and leapt 30 inches at his pro day, eyes were opened. The Ravens were one of the teams Sieler visited before the draft.

"He tested extremely well," Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz said. "He plays hard. He drew a lot of attention at Ferris State. There were a lot of games where he would be triple-teamed and double-teamed. We're excited to get him."

Now Sieler will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster and playing time on special teams and defense. The Ravens envision him eventually pressuring quarterbacks from the edge as a defensive end, or up the middle as a sub-package defensive tackle.

But Sieler obviously has a lot to prove and learn first. He's the first player ever drafted from Ferris State and now joins a team with a lot of talent and depth on the defensive line.

"Coming from Division II, obviously the talent isn't as good there," Sieler said. "But the relentlessness, hustle and work ethic, I just have to make sure I carry that over and take my game to the next level."

Ravens Rookie Portrait Gallery in Black & White

Get a feel for the personalities of the Ravens' 2018 draft selections through the lens of Team Photographer Shawn Hubbard.

QB Lamar Jackson
1 / 49

QB Lamar Jackson

QB Lamar Jackson
2 / 49

QB Lamar Jackson

QB Lamar Jackson
3 / 49

QB Lamar Jackson

QB Lamar Jackson
4 / 49

QB Lamar Jackson

QB Lamar Jackson
5 / 49

QB Lamar Jackson

TE Hayden Hurst
6 / 49

TE Hayden Hurst

TE Hayden Hurst
7 / 49

TE Hayden Hurst

TE Hayden Hurst
8 / 49

TE Hayden Hurst

TE Hayden Hurst
9 / 49

TE Hayden Hurst

T Orlando Brown Jr.
10 / 49

T Orlando Brown Jr.

T Orlando Brown Jr.
11 / 49

T Orlando Brown Jr.

T Orlando Brown Jr.
12 / 49

T Orlando Brown Jr.

T Orlando Brown Jr.
13 / 49

T Orlando Brown Jr.

TE Mark Andrews
14 / 49

TE Mark Andrews

TE Mark Andrews
15 / 49

TE Mark Andrews

TE Mark Andrews
16 / 49

TE Mark Andrews

TE Mark Andrews
17 / 49

TE Mark Andrews

CB Anthony Averett
18 / 49

CB Anthony Averett

CB Anthony Averett
19 / 49

CB Anthony Averett

CB Anthony Averett
20 / 49

CB Anthony Averett

CB Anthony Averett
21 / 49

CB Anthony Averett

LB Kenny Young
22 / 49

LB Kenny Young

LB Kenny Young
23 / 49

LB Kenny Young

LB Kenny Young
24 / 49

LB Kenny Young

LB Kenny Young
25 / 49

LB Kenny Young

WR Jaleel Scott
26 / 49

WR Jaleel Scott

WR Jaleel Scott
27 / 49

WR Jaleel Scott

WR Jaleel Scott
28 / 49

WR Jaleel Scott

WR Jaleel Scott
29 / 49

WR Jaleel Scott

WR Jordan Lasley
30 / 49

WR Jordan Lasley

WR Jordan Lasley
31 / 49

WR Jordan Lasley

WR Jordan Lasley
32 / 49

WR Jordan Lasley

WR Jordan Lasley
33 / 49

WR Jordan Lasley

S DeShon Elliott
34 / 49

S DeShon Elliott

S DeShon Elliott
35 / 49

S DeShon Elliott

S DeShon Elliott
36 / 49

S DeShon Elliott

S DeShon Elliott
37 / 49

S DeShon Elliott

T Greg Senat
38 / 49

T Greg Senat

T Greg Senat
39 / 49

T Greg Senat

T Greg Senat
40 / 49

T Greg Senat

T Greg Senat
41 / 49

T Greg Senat

C Bradley Bozeman
42 / 49

C Bradley Bozeman

C Bradley Bozeman
43 / 49

C Bradley Bozeman

C Bradley Bozeman
44 / 49

C Bradley Bozeman

C Bradley Bozeman
45 / 49

C Bradley Bozeman

DT Zach Sieler
46 / 49

DT Zach Sieler

DT Zach Sieler
47 / 49

DT Zach Sieler

DT Zach Sieler
48 / 49

DT Zach Sieler

DT Zach Sieler
49 / 49

DT Zach Sieler

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Thoughts About Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs and Eagles had two different blueprints to reach Super Bowl LVII. The Ravens will want to get Mark Andrews open as much as Travis Kelce.

news

Mailbag: Will the Focus Be on Building the Offense?

Would Keenan Allen be of interest if he's released? Which wide receiver prospect fits best? Who does Lamar Jackson want at OC?

news

Rumor Mill: Eric Bieniemy a 'Prime Candidate' for Ravens Job

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

Best Moments and Takeaways From 'Bullies of Baltimore' 30-for-30

The greatest defense of all time was profiled by ESPN's 30-for-30. Here are some of the best moments.

news

Tyler Huntley's Four Touchdowns Highlight Ravens' Best Flag Football Moments

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley put on a show in Vegas, throwing four touchdowns in the AFC's 35-33 loss.

news

Ray Lewis, Roquan Smith Planning to Watch Film Together This Offseason

Ray Lewis sees the potential for Roquan Smith to take his game to another level and lead his teammates.

news

Tyler Huntley Finishes Second in Pro Bowl Precision Passing

The Ravens QB put on a show in his first Pro Bowl, finishing only behind hometown Raiders QB Derek Carr.

news

Mailbag: What Kind of Wide Receiver Do the Ravens Need?

How will the Ravens address the cornerback need? Could they apply the franchise tag to someone else? Is John Harbaugh aiming for a younger offensive coordinator?

news

Tyler Huntley Named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games Roster

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. RS Devin Duvernay has been replaced.

news

These Former Ravens Are Going to Super Bowl LVII

Orlando Brown Jr. and Brandon Williams are headed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

news

50 Words or Less: One of John Harbaugh's Greatest Hiring Strengths

The Ravens really aren't far off. Two John Harbaugh attributes that make him good at hiring.

news

Mailbag: How Should the Ravens Upgrade at Wide Receiver?

Will the run game continue to be a big part of the offense? When can we expect news on Lamar Jackson's contract? What will happen with Chuck Clark?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising