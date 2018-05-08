Zach Sieler's Even More Passionate After Being Ozzie Newsome's Last Pick

Coming from a small town, Sieler didn't have many recruiters banging on the door. He was also undersized. Sieler stands in at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds now. He left high school at 220 pounds.

Seiler had some interest from Western Michigan, but when that fell through, his best option was to walk on at Division II Ferris State. He chose it in part because his family had a cabin nearby when he was growing up.

"Their coaches told me, 'We don't think you'd be able to play here, but we'd love to have you as a walk-on guy,'" Sieler said. "'You'd be a good scout team guy with your height and size.'"

In college, Sieler's long, thin frame finally filled out and his passion and work ethic turned him into a monster on the field. In 2016, he logged a staggering 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. He tied the school record with 33 career sacks.

Sieler had done it all in college, and thus made the very unusual decision of declaring early for the draft as a Division II prospect. That led to him flying under the NFL's radar, but not the Ravens'.

After Sieler ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds, put up 31 bench press reps and leapt 30 inches at his pro day, eyes were opened. The Ravens were one of the teams Sieler visited before the draft.

"He tested extremely well," Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz said. "He plays hard. He drew a lot of attention at Ferris State. There were a lot of games where he would be triple-teamed and double-teamed. We're excited to get him."

Now Sieler will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster and playing time on special teams and defense. The Ravens envision him eventually pressuring quarterbacks from the edge as a defensive end, or up the middle as a sub-package defensive tackle.

But Sieler obviously has a lot to prove and learn first. He's the first player ever drafted from Ferris State and now joins a team with a lot of talent and depth on the defensive line.