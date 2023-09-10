Zay Flowers, Ravens Not Surprised By Rookie's Sparkling Debut

This was Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's first game as Baltimore's offensive coordinator, and it took a half for the offense to find its rhythm. The Ravens went three-and-out on the game's opening possession, and Jackson threw a bad pass to Flowers on the next drive that was intercepted by Houston cornerback Steven Nelson.

However, when Flowers started to cook, so did Baltimore's offense. The Ravens went on a nine-play, 58-yard scoring drive on their third position, and it started with a 6-yard pass from Jackon to Flowers. Later in the drive, Jackson and Flowers made their 21-yard connection and Flowers had a 3-yard run that led to J.K. Dobbins' 4-yard touchdown scamper on the next play.

Nothing about Flowers' performance surprised Jackson.

"I already knew what Zay was capable of, and he showed it himself – making guys miss and running great routes, catching the ball and getting up the field, getting yards after the catch," Jackson said. "We want to get everybody involved. We have a lot of great guys on that field and in our receiving room. I feel like we're on to something special here."

The Ravens know they have plenty to clean up offensively and losing Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 was a huge downer. However, they scored 25 points without clicking on all cylinders, and Flowers showed that he's no ordinary rookie. As he gains experience, the best should be yet to come.

"I feel like next game, it'll be way better. The operation will be smoother," Flowers said. "Everybody will be way more comfortable with each other.