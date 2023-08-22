Zay Flowers Wastes Little Time Scoring His First Touchdown 

Aug 21, 2023 at 09:05 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

zaytd
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers can turn any pass into a big play.

The Ravens' first-round wide receiver wasted no time showing his explosiveness Monday night, taking a short swing pass from quarterback Josh Johnson and zig-zagging his way into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown reception on Baltimore's opening drive.

The Commanders left Flowers wide open in the flat, which was a major mistake. Once Flowers made the catch, he turned up field and made a quick cut that left Commanders cornerback Jartavius Martin grasping at air. Using a block from Devin Duvernay, who shielded Washington safety Percy Butler, Flowers turned on the jets and darted into the end zone for the score.

Earlier in the drive, Flowers caught an 11-yard pass from Johnson on the second play of the game, making Washington first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. miss after making the catch.

With two catches for 37 yards, Flowers continued to have his way with the Commanders' secondary after getting open consistently against them during joint practices last week. Flowers said he was nervous before making his preseason debut against the Eagles, but he looks more than ready for Week 1.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

The Ravens will carry a 24-game preseason winning streak into Monday night's game at FedEx Field against the Commanders.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Commanders Preseason Game

After two days of joint practice earlier this week, the Ravens continue the preseason against the Washington Commanders Monday at 8 p.m.
news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Preseason Opener

Tyler Huntley's grasp on the backup quarterback job took another step forward. Zay Flowers excites despite one carry for one yard.
news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Eagles, Preseason 1

A host of Ravens made important contributions in a 20-19 victory over the Eagles which boosted Baltimore's preseason winning streak to 24 games.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Eagles Preseason Opener

The Ravens kick off their preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday at 7 p.m.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Eagles

Riding an NFL record 23-game preseason winning streak, the Ravens host the defending NFC champion Eagles on Saturday night.
news

News & Notes: Who's Playing (and Not) in Ravens' Preseason Opener

Cornerback depth is becoming an issue. The door is not closed on Jadeveon Clowney or other free agents. Lamar Jackson is getting more comfortable with taking check-downs. Marshawn Lynch visits practice.
news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts After Playoff Loss to Bengals

The Ravens outplayed the Bengals in almost every facet but let an upset slip through their fingers as one disastrous play makes the difference.
news

J.K. Dobbins Vents After Playoff Loss

Following Sunday's playoff loss to the Bengals, running back J.K. Dobbins vented about not having a bigger role. 
news

Tyler Huntley, Ravens Explain Quarterback Sneak Fumble

Head Coach John Harbaugh said it was a quarterback sneak play that was supposed to go low, but Tyler Huntley saw a look that made him jump.
news

Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown Both Ready for Action vs. Bengals

Tyler Huntley is active and rookie quarterback Anthony Brown could also play against the Bengals in Sunday night's wild-card playoff game in Cincinnati.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising