Zay Flowers Wastes Little Time Scoring His First Touchdown 

Zay Flowers can turn any pass into a big play.
The Ravens' first-round wide receiver wasted no time showing his explosiveness Monday night, taking a short swing pass from quarterback Josh Johnson and zig-zagging his way into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown reception on Baltimore's opening drive.
The Commanders left Flowers wide open in the flat, which was a major mistake. Once Flowers made the catch, he turned up field and made a quick cut that left Commanders cornerback Jartavius Martin grasping at air. Using a block from Devin Duvernay, who shielded Washington safety Percy Butler, Flowers turned on the jets and darted into the end zone for the score.
Earlier in the drive, Flowers caught an 11-yard pass from Johnson on the second play of the game, making Washington first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. miss after making the catch.
With two catches for 37 yards, Flowers continued to have his way with the Commanders' secondary after getting open consistently against them during joint practices last week. Flowers said he was nervous before making his preseason debut against the Eagles, but he looks more than ready for Week 1.