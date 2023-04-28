Zay Flowers Looks Forward to Joining Forces With Lamar Jackson  

Apr 28, 2023 at 02:02 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042823-Zay-Lamar
Timothy D. Easley/Nick Wass/AP Photos
(From left to right) WR Zay Flowers & QB Lamar Jackson

When he first heard about Lamar Jackson's contract extension, Zay Flowers was excited for Jackson, a fellow South Florida native.

Flowers was far more thrilled on Thursday night, when he was drafted with the 22nd overall pick and became Baltimore's newest offensive weapon. The explosive wide receiver from Boston College will join forces with Jackson in a revamped wide receiver room that also includes Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, and Devin Duvernay.

Flowers sounded like he was ready to take the field with Jackson - immediately.

"[I'm] ready to get to work; ready to get some wins; ready to go play with Lamar; ready to go play with 'O'; ready to go build this receiving corps all the way up," Flowers said.

"Those are two guys (Jackson and Beckham) that are explosive, that can make plays at any time. You know what Lamar can do, and you know what Odell can do. You've seen flashes of it; it just so happened that he got hurt; but now he's back and it looks like he's 100 [percent]. Then, I'm coming in. Then, we have 'Bate' on the outside, then we have J.K. [Dobbins] in the backfield. It's going to be fun."

Flowers grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., not far from where Jackson grew up in Pompano Beach. Their South Florida connection should help them bond, and Flowers remembers watching Jackson on television as a dynamic college player at Louisville.

"My first time seeing something about Lamar was when he made the high school move where he like pointed at them and walked into the end zone," Flowers said. "When I found out that was him, I was like, 'Oh, yes. He's going to be special when he gets to the league.'"

Head Coach John Harbaugh believes Flowers will help Jackson and the entire offense put pressure on opposing defenses in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's attack.

"He's catches it all three levels," Harbaugh said. "He goes deep. He runs intermediate routes. And then his run-after-catch is special. He can catch it, take two or three steps, and really accelerate away. We've got a versatile receiving group."

General Manager Eric DeCosta was impressed not only with Flowers' talent, but with his tenacity and determination to succeed. Flowers is one of 14 children in his family.

"We evaluate players, but we also interview players," DeCosta said. "Zay was a player, I have to say, I haven't come across many more impressive prospects. His story, his resiliency, his ability to handle things was very impressive. One of his motivations for coming back to Boston College, I believe, was to get his degree. I think that speaks to who he is as a person.

"Our goal this offseason, and one of the things that I was focused on, was adding to the receiver room. When somebody gives us a challenge, we're going to attack it."

Flowers had been on the Ravens' radar since his junior year at Boston College, and the more they learned the more they liked. He was the most dominant offensive player at the Shrine Bowl in January, where he bonded with Ravens Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin who was scouting.

"I built a relationship with Coach Tee Martin early," Flowers said. "At the Shrine Bowl, we just sat on the sideline. We were just chopping it up the whole time. He [was] just picking my brain, like, 'Why do you think you can play outside? Oh, so you think you're a dog?'

"I like that kind of competitiveness and him challenging me, and I built a connection with him right there."

Flowers will be determined to build a similar connection with Jackson. His ability to run routes as both an outside or slot receiver fits into Monken's preference for versatile players who can be used in multiple formations.

The Ravens are confident that Flowers' 5-foot-9 size won't be a hinderance at the NFL level, because he has always played bigger than his measurements. He has top-end speed (4.42 40-yard dash) with shifty moves, and the acceleration to corral long passes or turn short throws into long gains.

"You watched his film, you saw such an explosive player on tape," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "He can play inside and out, great acceleration, playmaker with the ball in his hands, makes big plays."

Flowers views Baltimore as a perfect situation to display his talents.

"I can do whatever you need me to do," Flowers said. "I can run every route you give me; I can separate; I can make competitive catches. Whatever you have to do to play on the outside, I feel like I can do, and I can do it at a high level."

Related Content

news

Eric DeCosta Explains How the Lamar Jackson Deal Got Done

General Manager Eric DeCosta expressed the relief he feels to get the long-term extension done with Lamar Jackson.

news

Ravens Select WR Zay Flowers With First-Round Pick

The Ravens have selected speedy, shifty wide receiver Zay Flowers from Boston College.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Final Picks Are In

The Ravens are favored to take a cornerback at No. 22 in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft Schedule: What You Need to Know

Here's what you need to know when the 2023 NFL draft begins Thursday night.

news

Late for Work 4/27: Local Radio Host Says Ravens Trade for DeAndre Hopkins Is 'Close'; Chiefs, Bills Also Reportedly in the Running

ESPN pundit says Ravens could trade up for Bijan Robinson if he slides. Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness emerges as a popular pick for the Ravens in the latest mock drafts.

news

Five Factors That Will Influence Ravens' First-Round Pick

Where the quarterbacks land is a big question mark. How early do the wide receiver and cornerback runs start? A couple tight ends could give the Ravens a trade-back opportunity.

news

Mailbag: Which WR/CB Prospects Are Most Ready to Contribute Immediately?

Will the Ravens trade back? Who are some late-round edge rushers to watch? Who's the unsung hero in the draft room?

news

Late for Work 4/26: 'Pacman' Jones: DeAndre Hopkins Will Be Traded This Week

Best, worst, and most likely first-round scenarios for the Ravens. Baltimore trades down and uses its first two picks on cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' mock draft. Would Joey Porter Sr. wear a Ravens jersey?

news

Trading Back 'Is Always a Possibility' With Ravens

The Ravens are open to trading down from pick No. 22, if the right offer comes their way.

news

Ravens' First-Round Pick (And Beyond) Could Have a Local Flavor

Deonte Banks, Jordan Addison, Bryan Bresee, and a host of other Terps will be drafted this year.

news

Late for Work 4/25: Ravens Are No. 1 in Five-Year NFL Draft Rankings

Ravens trade back twice in The Athletic's seven-round mock draft. How the Ravens can use the draft to dethrone the Chiefs. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks says this is an 'identity draft' for Baltimore.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising