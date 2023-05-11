Late for Work 5/11: Zay Flowers Predicted to Have Historic Rookie Season 

Pro Football Focus Says Patrick Ricard Is Most Underrated Raven

Pro Football Focus’ William Moy identified the most underrated player for each team, and fullback Patrick Ricard got the nod for the Ravens.

"There were only 13 fullbacks to see the field for at least 100 snaps last season. Ricard led the position with 747 snaps, 137 more than Kyle Juszczyk — who was second among the position in snaps — saw a season ago," Moy wrote. "Among that group of 13 fullbacks, outside of Ricard, there were just two players to eclipse a 60.0 run-blocking grade — and both did so playing a limited sample of snaps. Ricard towered over his peers with an 88.6 run-blocking grade on 450 run-block snaps."

Ricard, a four-time Pro Bowler, was a key component of former Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's system, serving as a lead blocker for the Ravens' potent running attack. He also has 40 catches for 241 yards and five touchdowns in six seasons in Baltimore.

What "Project Pat's" role will be in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme remains to be seen, but Ricard said he is confident he can contribute even if he's not used as much as he was under Roman.