Presented by

Late for Work 5/11: Zay Flowers Predicted to Have Historic Rookie Season 

May 11, 2023 at 09:32 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

051123-LFW
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers Predicted to Have Historic Rookie Season

There's a lot of excitement about first-round pick Zay Flowers and what the speedy wide receiver brings to the Ravens' revamped offense.

Draft Wire’s Natalie Miller is among the pundits who have high expectations for Flowers in his rookie season. She projected the 22nd-overall selection to have 50 catches for 850 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

If Flowers reaches those numbers, he would tie Torrey Smith's franchise rookie record for receptions and break Smith's franchise rookie record for receiving yards (841), both of which were set in 2011.

"With the extension of Lamar Jackson finally getting done, the Ravens knew they needed to help their franchise quarterback get off the ground running with a brand-new wide receiver," Miller wrote. "Zay Flowers was one of the most explosive players and smooth route runners in this class. It is easy to see him coming in right away and being an impact player at the position."

As noted in Late for Work earlier this week, one NFL evaluator told The Athletic that Flowers' upside is Buffalo Bills All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. As a rookie with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, Diggs had 52 catches for 720 yards and four touchdowns.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he likes what he saw from Flowers at rookie minicamp last week.

"Zay looks just as advertised: quick, good hands, very smart," Harbaugh said. "[He is] picking things up really quickly, playing every position right now across the board with what we've installed. It's just the first two install days, but I'd say everything that you expected to see, you saw. [He is] catching the ball well."

Three Ravens Make ESPN's Top 100 2023 Draft Picks Rankings

Flowers was one of three Ravens rookies to make ESPN's Matt Miller's ranking of the top 100 2023 draft picks.

Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (third round, 86th overall) was No. 23, guard Andrew Vorhees (seventh round, 229th) was No. 64, and Flowers was No. 70.

"Simpson was at his best playing weakside linebacker in 2021 and can excel in that role next to Roquan Smith in Baltimore," Miller wrote. "Vorhees, who tore an ACL at the combine, was a likely top-100 pick before the injury. The 2023 season will be a redshirt year for him, but the Ravens understand the value and saw his talent before the injury. Investing a seventh-rounder now for a potential starter in a year is the kind of move that good teams make.

"When need and value meet perfectly, you get the Flowers selection. The Ravens needed to give Lamar Jackson a bona fide young star at receiver, and Flowers is an elite deep threat who also runs a complete route tree from multiple alignments. We haven't seen Odell Beckham Jr. play football in almost 18 months, and Rashod Bateman hasn't developed into a consistent playmaker, so Flowers could be WR1 in Baltimore by Thanksgiving."

Kyu Blu Kelly Is One of Sports Illustrated's Top Day 3 Sleeper Picks

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly is another Ravens rookie who is getting some love. The fifth-round selection (157th overall) was ranked No. 3 on Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame’s list of Day 3 sleepers.

"After allowing Marcus Peters to leave in free agency (although it should be noted he remains unsigned), the Ravens could have big plans for Kelly in a secondary featuring star corner Marlon Humphrey, and safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams," Verderame wrote. "At Stanford, Kelly earned two second-team All-Pac 12 honors and after last season was a standout at the Senior Bowl. He also has a ton of experience as a four-year starter with the Cardinal, giving him an opportunity to potentially shorten his learning curve at the next level.

"While Kelly could end up playing more special teams than defensive snaps, the depth chart is open, and his experience allows for the Ravens to consider him as a starting option, primarily battling with Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis for the job."

Keaton Mitchell Named Ravens' Best Undrafted Free Agent Fit

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner named the best undrafted free agent fit for each team, and for the Ravens it's East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell.

"Mitchell has legit 'goodbye' speed (4.37-second 40 and 1.5-second 10-yard split) plus a 38-inch vertical at just 5-7, 179 pounds," Baumgardner wrote. "The obvious limitations are in the size department. When this guy puts his foot on the ground and turns the corner, though, he darn near breaks the sound barrier. He's gadgety but could be a lot of fun in Baltimore's offense."

Mitchell, the son of former Ravens safety Anthony Mitchell, has a shot to compete with Justice Hill for the No. 3 running back spot or carve out a spot as a fourth running back.

Pro Football Focus Says Patrick Ricard Is Most Underrated Raven

Pro Football Focus’ William Moy identified the most underrated player for each team, and fullback Patrick Ricard got the nod for the Ravens.

"There were only 13 fullbacks to see the field for at least 100 snaps last season. Ricard led the position with 747 snaps, 137 more than Kyle Juszczyk — who was second among the position in snaps — saw a season ago," Moy wrote. "Among that group of 13 fullbacks, outside of Ricard, there were just two players to eclipse a 60.0 run-blocking grade — and both did so playing a limited sample of snaps. Ricard towered over his peers with an 88.6 run-blocking grade on 450 run-block snaps."

Ricard, a four-time Pro Bowler, was a key component of former Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's system, serving as a lead blocker for the Ravens' potent running attack. He also has 40 catches for 241 yards and five touchdowns in six seasons in Baltimore.

What "Project Pat's" role will be in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme remains to be seen, but Ricard said he is confident he can contribute even if he's not used as much as he was under Roman.

"Monken] will make a scheme based on the players versus just coming in and saying, ‘This is what we’re doing, this is how I run it,'” Ricard said during a recent appearance on [Glenn Clark Radio. "I do see a role for myself on this team with this offense, being in it for the last couple of weeks. I'm excited for it. It may not be quite as much as I was used with Greg Roman, but I'm OK with that. As long as we're winning games and I'm doing my part to help win, that's all I really care about."

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 5/10: Ravens' Wide Receiver Trio Ranks No. 18 in NFL

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are must-see TV. Bleacher Report predicts the Ravens will miss the playoffs in 2023. Is a contract extension in Justin Madubuike's future?

news

Late for Work 5/9: Former GM Mike Tannenbaum: 'Without Question' Lamar Jackson Will Have His Best Season

The Ravens reportedly considered drafting Will Levis if an agreement with Jackson wasn't reached. Baltimore is named a potential fit for Kareem Hunt. The Browns soar past the Ravens in Pro Football Focus' power rankings. Mutual interest between the Ravens and free-agent safety Adrian Amos reportedly remains. ACC coaches were impressed by Trenton Simpson.

news

Late for Work 5/8: NFL Exec Says Zay Flowers' Upside Is Stefon Diggs

Zay Flowers named Ravens rookie that will make the biggest impact. Stephen A. Smith sees the Ravens and Lamar Jackson better aligned for a Super Bowl than the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers.

news

Late for Work 5/5: New Details Emerge About Lamar Jackson's Deal, Including Salary Cap Impact

Ravens' balance puts them in the upper tier of Super Bowl contenders. Todd McShay's 2024 mock draft has the Ravens selecting a Penn State defensive end. NFL.com issues AFC North draft grades. Keaton Mitchell hopes to continue his father's legacy with the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 5/4: Eric DeCosta Opens Up About Negotiations With Lamar Jackson

With new weapons, Jackson figures to be more dangerous than ever. Reaction to the Rock Ya-Sin signing.

news

Late for Work 5/3: Winners and Losers of the Ravens' Draft

Zay Flowers is poised to make a big impact as a rookie. Baltimore is named the best landing spot for Rock Ya-Sin but not two former Ravens. Ravens Day 2 and 3 picks are among pundits' favorite selections.

news

Late for Work 5/2: Ravens Make Biggest Jump in Post-Draft Power Rankings

The Giants reportedly were trying to trade up to pick Zay Flowers. Jason McCourty isn't ready to put the Ravens at the top of the AFC. The Ravens got the best value pick in two rounds of the draft.

news

Late for Work 5/1: Ravens' Best Pick? Most Pundits Agree

Pundits expect Ravens to sign free-agent cornerbacks. The Ravens added ECU running back Keaton Mitchell and many are supporting the addition.

news

Late for Work 4/30: Final Draft Grades Are in for Ravens

Ravens are 'ready to compete for a title' after draft. Pundits react to Day 3 picks.

news

Late for Work 4/29: Trenton Simpson 'Could Develop Into Steal of the Draft'

What does the Simpson selection mean for Patrick Queen? Offseason moves have propelled the Ravens into the Super Bowl conversation. What are the Ravens doing at cornerback? Ian Rapoport says the Ravens could still be interested in DeAndre Hopkins.

news

Late for Work 4/28: Ravens Rule Day 1 of Draft By Extending Lamar Jackson, Landing Zay Flowers

Pundits praise Ravens for picking Flowers. Winners and losers from Jackson's deal. DeAndre Hopkins is still a Cardinal. Cornerback remains the Ravens' top need.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising