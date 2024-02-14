Mailbag: What Are the Plans at Wide Receiver?

Downing: Change is part of life in the NFL, and the truth is that most position groups will go through some significant change this offseason. The one position that I think will remain virtually unchanged is the tight end group. Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar will all be back next year, with Andrews and Likely as one of the best tandems in the entire league. The rest of the roster will probably undergo some big changes.

As far as the group that will see the biggest changes, I'll point to the outside linebackers on defense and the running backs on offense. Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy are free agents, and Tyus Bowser's status is unclear after he spent the entire season on the non-football injury list. David Ojabo is expected to return from his knee injury to team up with Odafe Oweh, but the Ravens will need to add some more pieces to that group, especially if Clowney and Van Noy leave this offseason. At running back, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are both free agents. Keaton Mitchell is coming off a knee injury that puts his status in question, especially early in the season. Justice Hill is still under contract and is an important piece of the equation, but there are questions all around him. I expect the Ravens to add pieces to the backfield through free agency or the draft, and it's unclear at this point who will be the starting running back to open the 2024 season.