Ravens Select WR Zay Flowers With First-Round Pick

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:57 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Draft Website

Lamar Jackson got his Flowers. Hours after agreeing to a mega extension with Jackson, the Ravens selected wide receiver Zay Flowers with the 22nd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Flowers is a dynamic threat who will make a perfect pairing with Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Flowers will be an immediate major weapon in the slot, and can play outside.

The questions are about Flowers' 5-foot-9 size, but he plays bigger than his frame. Flowers has premier speed (4.42 40-yard dash) and quickness in and out of his breaks. Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. said Flowers reminds him of himself. Flowers said he's been watching his tape since he was 6 or 7 years old.

"My dad always told me, it doesn't matter about size. It's about what's in your chest," Flowers said.

Flowers posted 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns last season at Boston College, where he shined despite being the team's clear top target. He is a major threat with the ball in his hands, taking on a physical, aggressive running style.

He's the 11th of 14th children and is from South Florida like his quarterback. Flowers said he knew when Jackson was in high school that he was going to be special, and now the two are teaming up to make plays together. Jackson certainly seemed to like the pick.

Jackson isn't the only Raven who approved of the pick.

Flowers was Mel Kiper Jr.'s favorite wide receiver and the No. 22-ranked prospect on Daniel Jeremiah's big board.

He was part of a stretch of four straight wide receivers to come off the board. No wide receiver was picked until Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Seahawks at No. 20. Then Quentin Johnston went to the Chargers at No. 21. Flowers went next, and was followed by Jordan Addison to the Vikings.

"I knew if I got to 22, I knew I was going to be a Raven," Flowers said. "We're just going to make every team that didn't pick me pay for it."

Flowers said his best and favorite visit was with the Ravens. He said he built a relationship early with Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin at the East-West Shine Bowl, where the Ravens were reportedly "connected to the hip" of Flowers.

The Ravens passed on cornerbacks Deonte Banks (No. 24 to the Giants) and Joey Porter Jr. to grab a premier weapon for their freshly extended quarterback.

Baltimore's offense finished last in the league in wide receiver receiving yards in 2022. That won't be the case in 2023 with Flowers, Beckham and Nelson Agholor added to the room. With tight end Mark Andrews and others, Jackson now has no shortage of weapons.

"When I saw him sign that, I was like, 'Oh, if I go there, it's going to be a lot of trouble," Flowers said. "Now we're double juiced up."

