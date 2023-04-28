Ravens Select WR Zay Flowers With First-Round Pick

Flowers was Mel Kiper Jr.'s favorite wide receiver and the No. 22-ranked prospect on Daniel Jeremiah's big board.

He was part of a stretch of four straight wide receivers to come off the board. No wide receiver was picked until Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Seahawks at No. 20. Then Quentin Johnston went to the Chargers at No. 21. Flowers went next, and was followed by Jordan Addison to the Vikings.

"I knew if I got to 22, I knew I was going to be a Raven," Flowers said. "We're just going to make every team that didn't pick me pay for it."

Flowers said his best and favorite visit was with the Ravens. He said he built a relationship early with Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin at the East-West Shine Bowl, where the Ravens were reportedly "connected to the hip" of Flowers.

The Ravens passed on cornerbacks Deonte Banks (No. 24 to the Giants) and Joey Porter Jr. to grab a premier weapon for their freshly extended quarterback.

Baltimore's offense finished last in the league in wide receiver receiving yards in 2022. That won't be the case in 2023 with Flowers, Beckham and Nelson Agholor added to the room. With tight end Mark Andrews and others, Jackson now has no shortage of weapons.