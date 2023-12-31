Zay Flowers Makes Ravens History With Long Touchdown

Dec 31, 2023 at 03:51 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Zay Flowers has already made a strong case for the best wide receiver the Ravens have ever drafted.

On Sunday, he added a Ravens record to the resume.

With a 75-yard touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, Flowers set the new Ravens franchise record for receiving yards in a season by a rookie.

That catch-and-run put Flowers at 842 receiving yards, surpassing Torrey Smith's record of 841 receiving yards from the 2011 season.

Flowers entered the game questionable to play due to a calf injury. He had only one day of limited practice this week.

Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't say whether he would for sure play, but had no doubt that the rookie would rise to the occasion.

"I think Zay Flowers is great," Harbaugh said. "He's done a great job. He works hard. He comes to work every day. He has a great attitude. [He's] A+ in every way, really."

