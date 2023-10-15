Zay Flowers Reacts to His First NFL Touchdown: 'Too Lit'

"Zay has obviously made so many nice plays for us, but he didn't have a touchdown yet," Harbaugh said. "He's only a rookie. We are pretty far in the season. It took [until] Game 6 for him to get his first touchdown.

"I just had visions of future touchdowns. When I saw that, it's like the analogy my dad always makes. Olives. Ever open up an olive jar? What happens with the olive jar? Do the olives come pouring out? They don't come out. What do you have to do? You got to get the first one out, right? Once you get the first one out, the rest of them pour out. Hopefully that was Zay's first olive, and there will be many more to come."