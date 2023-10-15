Zay Flowers Reacts to His First NFL Touchdown: 'Too Lit'

Oct 15, 2023 at 04:35 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Flowers
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers won't forget his first NFL touchdown, and he had his celebration prepared after it happened.

Flowers and Lamar Jackson connected for a 10-yard touchdown reception during Baltimore's 24-16 victory over the Titans in London. Jackson rolled to his left to buy more time after being pressured, which allowed Flowers to separate from his defender and created the opening for Jackson's touchdown throw.

Flowers celebrated the touchdown by acting like he was sprinkling flower petals in the end zone, a play off his last name that he promised he would do.

It was no surprise that Flowers and Jackson found a way to adlib for the rookie's first touchdown. They have established quick chemistry in Flowers' first season.

"Me and Lamar have been connecting the whole year on scramble drills," Flowers said. "I just cut back and he just gave it to me and I ran in."

Odell Beckham Jr. said everyone in the wide receiver room was pulling for Flowers to break through with his first score.

"If someone could've had the camera on me when (Flowers) scored, you just would've seen my whole teeth," Beckham said. "This is someone that you're in a room with who you're with daily. To finally get that off his back … We're all happy for him. Once one person in the receiver room scores, we all feel like we scored. It's great. I'm just excited for him."

Asked who was the first teammate to celebrate with him in the end zone, Flowers said Jackson, "He got there fast."

Flowers thoroughly enjoyed watching a replay of his touchdown in the locker room after the game.

"In London though, that's the best part," Flowers said. "That is too lit."

Flowers leads the Ravens with 35 catches for 367 yards, but he had not found the end zone until Sunday's game. Head Coach John Harbaugh anticipates seeing many more touchdowns from Baltimore's talented rookie.

"Zay has obviously made so many nice plays for us, but he didn't have a touchdown yet," Harbaugh said. "He's only a rookie. We are pretty far in the season. It took [until] Game 6 for him to get his first touchdown.

"I just had visions of future touchdowns. When I saw that, it's like the analogy my dad always makes. Olives. Ever open up an olive jar? What happens with the olive jar? Do the olives come pouring out? They don't come out. What do you have to do? You got to get the first one out, right? Once you get the first one out, the rest of them pour out. Hopefully that was Zay's first olive, and there will be many more to come."

Related Content

news

Spending Week in London Pays Off for Ravens

The Ravens will return home from London with a victory after staying much longer than their previous visit.
news

Ravens Lament Red-Zone Struggles That Led to Justin Tucker's Historic Day

Justin Tucker kicked six field goals as the Ravens converted on just one of six red-zone opportunities.
news

Kyle Hamilton Explains His Side of Ejection From London Game

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said there was 'nothing malicious' about his hit on Titans wide receiver Chris Moore.
news

Marcus Williams Leaves Game With Hamstring Injury

Brent Urban and Kevon Seymour were ruled out with injuries against Tennessee.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Jolly Good Win in London

Lamar Jackson started the game smoking hot and the Ravens held on for a much-needed victory in London.
news

Ravens Healthiest They've Been All Year in London

The Ravens' only inactive due to health is Odafe Oweh. Rookie RB Keaton Mitchell will make his debut.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Titans Week 6 in London

The Ravens will be nationally broadcast from across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
news

Keaton Mitchell Activated to Face Titans

Running back Keaton Mitchell will be active for his regular season debut Sunday vs. Tennessee.
news

50 Words Or Less: London, Take 2, Has High Stakes

The Ravens' early departure for London seems to be paying off. Offensive mistakes won't be eliminated, but they need to be reduced. Why a fast start is paramount.
news

Ravens 'Close to Full Strength' in London

The Ravens could get back offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Patrick Mekari, as well as two full strength stars.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

The Ravens will play in London for the first time since 2017 when they face the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising