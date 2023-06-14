Zay Flowers Signs Rookie Contract

First-round pick Zay Flowers signed his rookie contract on Wednesday, meaning the Ravens' entire six-player draft class has agreed to terms. Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson, Kyu Blue Kelly, Sala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees had already agreed to contract terms.

Flowers was the 22nd overall pick in the draft after an outstanding career at Boston College where he was a big-play threat as wide receiver who operated both outside and inside the slot. Flowers posted 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns and shined despite often drawing double-team attention. He never missed a game in college and left with the school records for career catches (200), receiving yards (3,056) and touchdown catches (29).

Joining a Ravens wide receiver room that also includes Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Nelson Agholor, Flowers is expected to be an immediate contributor as a weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Now Flowers hopes to be special in Baltimore, where new teammates and the Ravens Flock will add to his already large cheering section.