Zay Flowers Signs Rookie Contract

Jun 14, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061423zay
Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

First-round pick Zay Flowers signed his rookie contract on Wednesday, meaning the Ravens' entire six-player draft class has agreed to terms. Trenton Simpson, Tavius Robinson, Kyu Blue Kelly, Sala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees had already agreed to contract terms.

Flowers was the 22nd overall pick in the draft after an outstanding career at Boston College where he was a big-play threat as wide receiver who operated both outside and inside the slot. Flowers posted 78 catches for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns and shined despite often drawing double-team attention. He never missed a game in college and left with the school records for career catches (200), receiving yards (3,056) and touchdown catches (29).

Joining a Ravens wide receiver room that also includes Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Nelson Agholor, Flowers is expected to be an immediate contributor as a weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Flowers is also a South Florida native like Jackson and has a unique family story as the 11th of 14 children.

Now Flowers hopes to be special in Baltimore, where new teammates and the Ravens Flock will add to his already large cheering section.

"I'm helping my family out, and I'm going to help the Ravens," Flowers said recently. "I'm in a happy place."

